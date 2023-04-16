Polao rice, spice prices shoot up ahead of Eid despite sufficient stock



Ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, the prices of almost all types of spices and daily products have increased. However, the price of aromatic rice used for Polao-Biryani has increased by about Tk 50 to Tk 60 per kg. However, last year's rice price before Eid was Tk 110 to Tk 115 per kg. Now, the rice price has increased to Tk 160 to Tk 170 this year.



Apart from the Polao rice, the rice market is stable.



Traders of Karwan Bazar in the capital told the Daily Observer that there is no shortage of supply of aromatic rice. As the demand increases, so does the price shoot-up. However, many businessmen are blaming the corporate companies for the price increase in the rice market.



Those concerned say that the price of aromatic rice increases before Eid, and this time it has also increased. However, this year, before Ramadan, the price of this rice has been increased by Tk 20 to Tk 30 per kg in every packet company. This has affected the retail market.



Rice trader at Segunbagicha kitchen market in the capital Akkas Ali said that last one and a half months ago, all the companies together increased the price of packaged aromatic rice. Some time before Ramadan, the price suddenly increased by Tk 10 to Tk 15 to Tk 150 per kg. Some companies are selling at Tk 170. Since then, prices have also increased in the retail market.



Loose Chini-Gura rice is being sold at Tk 150 to Tk 155 per kg in the market. Kalijira is being sold at Tk 145 to Tk 155. And 1 kg of packaged rice of different brands now ranges from Tk 160 to Tk 180 depending on the brand. Some shopkeepers are selling at a discount of Tk 5 to Tk 10 from the face price of the packet.



Loose Basmati rice sold at retail shops for Tk 120. However, packaged Indian basmati rice is Tk 300 to Tk 460 per kg. A packet of Pakistani Bengalmati rice is being sold at Tk 280 to Tk 550 per kg.



Abdul Rahim, the owner of the popular rice agency in Babubazar area of Old Dhaka, said that a large amount of aromatic rice is being exported. Due to this, the price is gradually increasing. Two-two-and-a-half months ago, the price of the rice per kg in their market was Tk 120 to Tk 130 per kg. Currently it is being sold at Tk 150 to Tk160.



However, Deen Mohammad Swapan, managing director of Agro Organica, Elephant Road in the capital, said that this year, the cultivation of aromatic rice has decreased by 30 per cent. Currently, its exports have also increased. Besides, there are two Eids ahead. All in all, there has been instability in the rice market. At present, branded company's packaged Polao rice is selling at Tk 155 to Tk 175 per kg.



Those concerned said that the farmers had to count the losses after cultivating aromatic rice for three years. Due to this, cultivation has decreased in many districts of the country. This year, some millers stocked huge quantities of aromatic rice during the season, which basically put the business under their control.



According to them, the mill owners of Chapainawabganj area are currently controlling the aromatic rice market. These include Erfan, Mozammel, Sonar Chabi, Sagar and Jahura of Dinajpur. Besides Pran, Square has also stocked up a lot of rice. These mill owners have kept themselves under control by purchasing large quantities of paddy during the season. Now they are selling by increasing the price according to the time-opportunity.



According to sources, per kg of coarse rice is being sold at Tk 58 to Tk 62. 1 kg of medium quality rice is being sold at Tk 74 to Tk 78. A week ago it was Tk 72 to Tk 73. The price of fine rice increased by 2.24 per cent. A kg of fine rice is being sold at Tk 75 to Tk 78. A week ago, the price of this rice was Tk 72 to Tk 74.



Meanwhile, the prices of spices has gone up from a minimum of Tk 50 to Tk 300 per kilogram.

On Saturday, the capital's Karwan Bazar, Magbazar and Nakhalpara areas were visited, the price of spices suddenly increased.



Buyers complain that the prices of almost all types of spices have gone up without any reason. In fact, the market is now at the hands of the syndicate traders. They are raising the prices of goods all the time. Helpless buyers have to accept it.



Atiqul Haque, General Secretary of Bangladesh Paikari Gorom Mosla Babosayi Samity, an organisation of spice traders, told the Daily Observer that unscrupulous retailers are taking advantage of the rising demand for spices forthcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.



There is no shortage of spices in the market, as wholesalers have sufficient stock of the items, he added.



He urged the government to initiate strict monitoring in retail and wholesale markets to rein in the price surge.



According to the government agency Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), the daily market price of cardamom, cinnamon, cloves and other spices has gone up by 5 to 19 per cent per kg.



According to TCB's daily market price, the price of local garlic has gone up by 10 per cent, cumin by 6 per cent and cardamom by 5 per cent in the last one month. And the price of cinnamon has increased by 12.5 per cent in one year.



Vendors are charging Tk 50 to Tk 300 more per kg of all kinds of spices including cardamom, cinnamon and cloves.



Similarly garlic was selling at Tk 120 to Tk 160 per kg against Tk 100 to Tk 120 per kg and ginger was selling at Tk 100 to Tk 160 per kg against Tk 80 to Tk 120 a week ago.



Besides, local turmeric was selling at Tk 230 to Tk 260 per kg, cumin at Tk 450 per kg, chilli (dried) at Tk 380 to Tk 400.



According to the traders, cardamom price hiked most by Tk 220 to Tk 300 per kg compared to last month.



Imported cardamom (big) from India's Kerala and Tamil Nadu is now selling at Tk 2000 to Tk 1800 per kg as against Tk 1600 to Tk 1700 a month before while Guatemala cardamom (small) is selling at Tk 1300 to Tk 1400 per kg.



Beef prices increased Tk 50. This week, beef is being sold at Tk 800. However, the price of mutton has increased, increasing by Tk 50 per kg, it is being sold at Tk 1100.



Broiler chicken is now being sold at Tk 200 to Tk 220 per kg in the market. Sonali chicken Tk 350 to Tk 400, layer chicken Tk 340 to Tk 350 per kg.



