Sunday, 16 April, 2023, 5:19 AM
Cops to probe for clue of sabotage, DMP chief assures

Published : Sunday, 16 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Staff Correspondent


All the fire incidents in the capital are being investigated to see if there was any sabotage, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq.

He said this while briefing the media after visiting the fire site at New Super Market.

Intelligence surveillance will be strengthened, and at the same time, plainclothes intelligence personnel will be stationed in front of the markets, he said.

A massive fire broke out at Dhaka's New Super Market - adjacent to New Market around 5:40am. The first firefighting unit reached the spot around 5:43am and it was brought the fire under control around 9:10am.

At least 19 people fell sick from the heavy smoke while firefighters were trying to douse the blaze.

A total of 28 firefighting units and teams of Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force are still working to douse the fire. Twelve Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) units are also deployed on the spot.

In addition to controlling crowds and maintaining law and order in surrounding areas, the police were also seen actively participating in the rescue work and helping shopkeepers relocate their goods from the affected spot to a safer place.

This is the second major fire incident at a market in the capital in less than two weeks. On April 3, the Bangabazar Shopping Complex was burnt to the ground in a deadly fire.


Cops to probe for clue of sabotage, DMP chief assures


