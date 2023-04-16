

Dhaka’s New Super Market goes up in flames



As many as 28 units of the Fire Service battled the blaze, which was later brought under control, but will take some time before it is extinguished, according to the Fire Service.



Brig Gen Md Main Uddin, Director General of Fire Service and Civil Defence, on Saturday said the frequent fire incidents in the city markets should be investigated to know the exact reasons behind those.



Teams of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force joined forces with the Fire Service, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate.



Earlier, Bangladesh deployed 12 platoons of the Border Guard Bangladesh, a paramilitary force, to help bring the fire under control.



The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, and no casualties were reported, said Shahjahan Sikder, Assistant Deputy Director of the Fire Service.



Smoke engulfed the entire area as shopkeepers struggled to save their merchandise from the fire.



"Traders are suffering tremendous losses due to fire incidents in various markets just before the Eid We would request the law enforcement and intelligence agencies to look into the matter as to whether these fire incidents are accidents or sabotage," he said at a press briefing in front of the New Super Market gate-4 Saturday afternoon.



"The fire has been brought under control after three and a half hours efforts. Thirty firefighting units brought the blaze under control and they are still working to douse it completely," the Fire Service DG added.



While answering the queries of the newsmen, he also said that at least 35 persons including firefighters, air force and BGB officials and volunteers, were injured in the blaze and they were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).



However, the exact reason behind the fire and actual amount of the damage could not be known immediately, Brig Gen Main Uddin said.



Black smoke filled the air as the pre-dawn fire engulfed the New Super Market in the capital, forcing the Fire Service to mobilize 30 of their units at the scene with military, paramilitary and police joining their hands to extinguish the blaze.



Fire Service officials said the incident was reported to them at about 5:40am and they immediately sent the units to the scene, one after another.



The team of army, navy, air force and paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel along with police joined hands to help the fire fighters while businessmen rushed to the market in their apparent futile efforts to save their belongings at the shops.



Traders said they have been told to shut down the shops amid a disruption in power supply. They have received no further instructions over the reopening of shops.



"Eid sales have just started and will peak in the last seven days of Ramadan. But two consecutive fires in the markets frightened the traders. They also have doubts and questions over the origin of the blazes," said Md Shohag, owner of Ma Garments at Nurjahan Super Market.



"Everyone believes it's an act of sabotage as the fire erupted in the market early on Sunday when nobody was there," said Solaiman Mia, a trader from New Market.



The Fire Service could not ascertain immediately what might have caused the fire but the incident came just 11 days after a pre-dawn blaze in a near identical manner that broke out and burned several thousand shops at Dhaka's Bangabazar clothing market.



The Bangabazar fire devastated the shop owners by the loss weeks ahead of the Eid since efforts of hundreds of firefighters and army personnel could do little to save their belongings as the inferno tore through the clothing market, turning it into a pile of ashes.

