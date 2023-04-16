3 crushed under trains in separate places in capital

Three people were killed being hit by trains in separate places in the capital on Friday night.

The victims were army sergeant Abdul Jalil, 42, an unidentified 35-year old man and another unidentified 60-year-old woman.



Sub-Inspector (SI) Ali Akbar of Airport police outpost under Dhaka Kamalapur Railway Station said, sergeant Abdul Jalil, son of Abdul Matin of Burichong Upazila of Cumilla District, died on the spot when he was hit by Titas train as he was trying to cross the railway level crossing in Zoar Sahara area on Friday evening.



Besides, an unidentified man,35, was killed being hit by a train in Kuril Bishwa Road area. UNB



