Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 April, 2023, 5:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

3 crushed under trains in separate places in capital

Published : Sunday, 16 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

Three people were killed being hit by trains in separate places in the capital on Friday night.
The victims were army sergeant Abdul Jalil, 42, an unidentified 35-year old man and another unidentified 60-year-old woman.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Ali Akbar of Airport police outpost under Dhaka Kamalapur Railway Station said, sergeant Abdul Jalil, son of Abdul Matin of Burichong Upazila of Cumilla District, died on the spot when he was hit by Titas train as he was trying to cross the railway level crossing in Zoar Sahara area on Friday evening.

Besides, an unidentified man,35, was killed being hit by a train  in Kuril Bishwa Road area.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Arab foreign ministers discuss Syria crisis at Saudi
3 crushed under trains in separate places in capital
ARSA man, Rohingiya woman killed, two APBn members injured in gunfight
Charges framed to demoralise opposition: BNP
Pahela Baishak celebrated with festivity
Rear Admiral Sohail made Chairman of Ctg Port
Separate Padma ferry for motorcyclists
Zafrullah Chy to be buried at Gonoshasthaya premises today


Latest News
Digital Security Act to be made people's friendly: Law Minister
New Supermarket fire: 28 fall sick from heavy smoke
Fire incidents in markets ahead of Eid mysterious: BNP
Couple held with hemp in Moulvibazar
Every fire incident is being investigated: IGP
Fire safety system of New Supermarket was very weak: Fire Service
Two killed, one injured in Rangamati road accident
Sudan paramilitaries clash with army in Khartoum and other cities
Dhaka residents suffer as city records highest temperature in 58 years
Will take part in election if people want, says Jahangir
Most Read News
New Super Market fire: 17 among 10 fire men hospitalised
Massive fire at New Super Market, 30 units working
New Market closed for indefinite period
AL announces mayoral candidates in 5 cities
'New Super Market fire originates from demolition of footover bridge'
Gold price increases by Tk 1,283 per bhori
New Market-bound all roads remained suspended
Man Utd defender Martinez ruled out for rest of season
DMP starts investigation to know whether recent fires were sabotage
Dhaka residents suffer as city records highest temperature in 58 years
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft