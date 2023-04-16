Video
ARSA man, Rohingiya woman killed, two APBn members injured in gunfight

Published : Sunday, 16 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

Two Armed Police Battalion (APBn) men were injured and a suspected Arakan Rohingiya Salvation Army (ARSA) member and a Rohingiya woman were killed in a gunfight with APBn on Friday.
 
The killed ARSA member was identified as Hashim, 32, son of Bashir Ahmed and the killed Rohingiya woman as Noor Haba, 50, wife of Nurul Islam of Rohingya camp.

Assistant Superinten-dent of Police (ASP-Media) of APBN's 8th Battalion Faruk Ahmed said, "A suspected ARSA member and a Rohingya woman were killed and two members of APBn were  injured near a Rohingya camp in  Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar.

Suspected ARSA member, Md Sadeque, 31, was arrested with weapons from the spot, he said.

Faruk said the shooting took place around 1:30pm in the hills next to the mosque at Block 17 of Rohingya Camp-18 in Ukhiya.

He said that there were reports that 20-25 terrorists under the leadership of Arsa's top terrorist Lalu had  gathered  near a hill next to the mosque.

"When we raided, the terrorists started firing indiscriminately on us," he said.
 
At that time, Noor Haba, the Rohingya woman, was killed,  said the ASP.

He said they had to fire back in self defence and to save the lives of ordinary Rohingyas, forcing the ARSA men to flee to the hills. Md Sadeque was arrested with a weapon, he said.

Later, a search operation was conducted around the spot and Hashim's body was recovered, he said.
The two bodies and the arrested ARSA man were handed over to Ukhia Police Station. Raids are underway at the camp to arrest those involved in the incident, the APBn official said.

Ukhia Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sheikh Mohammad Ali said the bodies were sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy. Preparations are underway to file a case on behalf of ABPN in this regard.

On April 11, ARSA commander Abdul Mazid, alias Lalaiya, was killed in a "gunfight" with APBn at the Rohingya camp in Ukhiya. In this connection, three members of ARSA were arrested with weapons.


