Rear Admiral Sohail made Chairman of Ctg Port

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 15: Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail has been appointed as the new chairman of the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA).



To this end, Ministry of Public Administration on Wednesday issued a circular and said it will come into effect immediately.



Sohail, the present Chairman of the Payra Port Authority, is replacing Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, who has been sent back to the Navy, the circular said.



Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail was commissioned in the Executive Branch of the Bangladesh Navy on January 1, 1988. In his long service career, he held various important posts in the ships, bases and headquarters of Bangladesh Navy. Moreover, he won the NUP Medal of the Navy by participating in various professional trainings at home and abroad with utmost achievement.



He was awarded the National Integrity Medal and the Naval Chief's Medal of Appreciation for his outstanding service and contributions.



Sohail served as the Faculty (Directing Staff and Senior Instructor) of the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC). He served as the Legal and Media Wing Director of the Elite Force RAB. He was awarded the President Police Medal (PPM) for his outstanding contribution.



He also served as Colonel GS in the Counter Terrorism and Intelligence Bureau (CTIB) and the Internal Affairs Bureau (IAB) at the DGFI Headquarters.



