Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 April, 2023, 5:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Rear Admiral Sohail made Chairman of Ctg Port

Published : Sunday, 16 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 15: Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail has been appointed as the new chairman of the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA).

To this end, Ministry of Public Administration on Wednesday issued a circular and said it will come into effect immediately.

Sohail, the present Chairman of the Payra Port Authority, is replacing Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, who has been sent back to the Navy, the circular said.

Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail was commissioned in the Executive Branch of the Bangladesh Navy on January 1, 1988. In his long service career, he held various important posts in the ships, bases and headquarters of Bangladesh Navy. Moreover, he won the NUP Medal of the Navy by participating in various professional trainings at home and abroad with utmost achievement.

He was awarded the National Integrity Medal and the Naval Chief's Medal of Appreciation for his outstanding service and contributions.

Sohail served as the Faculty (Directing Staff and Senior Instructor) of the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC). He served as the Legal and Media Wing Director of the Elite Force RAB. He was awarded the President Police Medal (PPM) for his outstanding contribution.

He also served as Colonel GS in the Counter Terrorism and Intelligence Bureau (CTIB) and the Internal Affairs Bureau (IAB) at the DGFI Headquarters.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Arab foreign ministers discuss Syria crisis at Saudi
3 crushed under trains in separate places in capital
ARSA man, Rohingiya woman killed, two APBn members injured in gunfight
Charges framed to demoralise opposition: BNP
Pahela Baishak celebrated with festivity
Rear Admiral Sohail made Chairman of Ctg Port
Separate Padma ferry for motorcyclists
Zafrullah Chy to be buried at Gonoshasthaya premises today


Latest News
Digital Security Act to be made people's friendly: Law Minister
New Supermarket fire: 28 fall sick from heavy smoke
Fire incidents in markets ahead of Eid mysterious: BNP
Couple held with hemp in Moulvibazar
Every fire incident is being investigated: IGP
Fire safety system of New Supermarket was very weak: Fire Service
Two killed, one injured in Rangamati road accident
Sudan paramilitaries clash with army in Khartoum and other cities
Dhaka residents suffer as city records highest temperature in 58 years
Will take part in election if people want, says Jahangir
Most Read News
New Super Market fire: 17 among 10 fire men hospitalised
Massive fire at New Super Market, 30 units working
New Market closed for indefinite period
AL announces mayoral candidates in 5 cities
'New Super Market fire originates from demolition of footover bridge'
Gold price increases by Tk 1,283 per bhori
New Market-bound all roads remained suspended
Man Utd defender Martinez ruled out for rest of season
DMP starts investigation to know whether recent fires were sabotage
Dhaka residents suffer as city records highest temperature in 58 years
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft