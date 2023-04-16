Video
Sunday, 16 April, 2023
SHTC distributes over 400 food packages in Ramadan

Published : Sunday, 16 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Observer Desk

On the occasion of holy Ramadan SHTC Foundation, distributed food and Iftar items to more than four hundred poor families at Laxmipur, Noakhali and Chandpur districts to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.

These food and Iftar items were distributed recently. The three-day food and Iftar distribution programme was supervised by SHTC Foundation's Project Coordinator Engr Mizanur Rahman and preparation held at SHTC Foundation's chief adviser former principal of Kethuri Madrasa Maulana Sultan Ahmed's home at Ramganj, Lakshmipur.

The organization distributed a total of 15 items including rice, lentil, chickpeas, dates, potatoes, onions, garlic, oil, sugar, milk and almost all other essentials sufficient for a week for each family.

President of SHTC Foundation, Mohammad Manjurul Ahsan from London, General Secretary Redwan Hossain Faisal from America and Organizing Secretary Engr Saif Uddin Sifat also from London  thanked on behalf of the executive members of SHTC Foundation to all donors for their generous donations and cooperation and tireless work of all the volunteers day and night to make this event a success.

The SHTC Foundation has been extending a helping hand to the poor and helpless people during disasters in different parts of Bangladesh. The various activities of the organization include providing educational support to poor and orphan students, distribution of sewing machines for welfare of widowed families, development of mosques, distribution of winter clothes, distribution of Quarbani meat, providing aid for treatment of the poor and helpless, repairing houses and teaching Quran to the elderly free of charge.


