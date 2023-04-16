Video
latest
Home City News

Pahela Baishakh celebrated in Chattogram

Published : Sunday, 16 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 15:  Pahela Baishakh, the first day of Bangla New Year, was celebrated in the port city Chattogram amidst great festivity and much enthusiasm on Friday.

The district administration, Chattogram City Corporation and the different socio-cultural, professional and business organisations, NGOs, private bodies and educational institutions have chalked out colourful programmes to welcome the Bangla New Year.  Chattogram district administration and Chattogram City Corporation arranged separate colourful rallies from Chattogram circuit house premises and Gymnasium premises of MA Aziz Stadium respectively. Thousands of people of all ages, wearing traditional dresses and carrying festoons, placards, banners and singing "Esho Hey Boishakh Esho Esho" participated in the main 'Baishakhi' rally to welcome 'Pahela Baishakh'.

All the upazila towns, Chattogram city and other important places of the upazilas have worn festive looks and law enforcement agencies have taken tight security measures to ensure peaceful celebrations of the traditional 'Pahela Baishakh'.

The cities,  districts and upazila administrations, authorities of different municipalities, including Chattogram City Corporation, authorities of different pourshova  and other organisations have completed their preparations to welcome 'Pahela Baishakh' in all 15 upazilas of the district.

The government, non-government, socio-cultural, professional, trade bodies, business and other organisations, NGOs, private bodies and educational institutions have also taken preparations to celebrate the occasion.

To welcome the Bengali New Year, a colourful "Mongol Shova Jattara" started from Chattogram Circuit House at 10:00am and the rally concluded at Shilpokala Academy after parading different important city streets.

In the port city, the celebrations began with traditional 'Baishakhi' programmes of Shilpokola Academy, Shishu Academy, different educational institutions including Chattogram University, Chattogram University of Engineering and Technology and DC hill premises at 10:00am Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) City Mayor Reazaul Karim Chowdhury attended the programme as chief guest.

Thousands of people of all ages took part in the procession carrying festoons, placards and banners and singing Baishakhi songs, 'Palli Geeti', 'Jari gan', 'Bhatiali', 'Baul', 'Lalon Geeti', 'Nazrul Geeti' and 'Rabindra Sangeet' and folk songs at the DC hill park.

Improved diets have been served to the inmates of all hospitals, including Chattogram Medical College Hospital, Chttogram Central Jail, orphanages, 'Shishu Paribars', and vagabond centres in the city.

Meanwhile, the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Pahela Baishakh, the first day of the Bangla New Year.

All entry and exit points of the DC Hill and CRB hill and Swadhinata Park will be monitored round-the-clock by setting up the Closed Circuit TV Cameras, Krishna Pada Ray, Commissioner of the CMP said.

  He also urged people of all concerned to complete their respective functions by 5:00pm on April 14.


