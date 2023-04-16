Video
306 meritorious students get tabs as PM's gift in Rajshahi

Published : Sunday, 16 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

RAJSHAHI, April 15: A total of 306 students of class nine and ten from 47 secondary schools and madrasas in Bagha Upazila in the district were given tabs as recognition for their respective brilliant results.

These tabs were given as the gifts of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on behalf of the People Census and Household Census Project- 2021 at Bagha Upazila Parishad complex here today.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, MP, distributed the tabs making the recipient students happy and inspired.

With Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sharmin Akhter in the chair, the ceremony was addressed, among others, by Upazila Chairman Layeb Uddin Lavlu as special guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahriar Alam said the tabs are the gifts of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the students.

The students attained the modern devices as they obtained brilliant results in their classes. Teachers and guardians will monitor the students, he added.  

He also expected that the tabs would help the students to acquire knowledge properly.

State Minister Shahriar Alam also said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government is working with the determination to build a smart Bangladesh."Digital Bangladesh has already been built and time has come to build Smart Bangladesh with the prudent and farsighted leadership of the Premier," he added.

Shahriar said doubled crops are being produced at present compared to the 50 years back in the country. Smart Bangladesh could be possible when cherished progress in the field of industries, factories, trade, business, health, education and agriculture will attain.  "We have no more time to look backward but we have to look forward as the present Bangladesh has been marching forward vibrantly," he said.

In the past, huge foreign donations were brought to the country. The present government has been working to cut the foreign donations. In the present budget, no issue relating to foreign aid remained mentioned.

He told the meeting that 26,000 academic buildings have already been constructed in addition to appointing 36,000 teachers since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina came to power in 2009.

Shahriar Alam mentioned that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina intended to found a happy, prosperous and non-communal Bangladesh through building Smart Bangladesh.     BSS


