16 journos get PM's financial support in Rajshahi

Published : Sunday, 16 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

RAJSHAHI, Apr 15: A total of 16 journalists on Saturday received Taka 15.20 lakh from Bangladesh Journalists Welfare Trust (BJWT), constituted by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as financial assistance for the upcoming Eid celebration.

The cheques were distributed at a function held at the office of Rajshahi Union of Journalists (RUJ) here.

Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) and Awami League Presidium Member AHM Khairuzzaman Liton distributed the cheques as the chief guest with RUJ President Rafiqul Islam in the chair.

Former President of RUJ Mustafizur Rahman Khan, Joint Secretary General of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists Rashed Ibne Obayed and RUJ Secretary Tanzimul Haque were present on the occasion.

Addressing the meeting, Liton said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is media-friendly and the formation of BJWT is a very much benevolent task for the journalists.

He also said the nationwide development programmes have become visible and urged the journalists to highlight the development and successes of the government through their objective reporting.

The mayor said this financial assistance will contribute a lot towards improving the level of confidence of the working journalists as the Premier stands beside them by enhancing her helping hand.     BSS


