Sunday, 16 April, 2023, 5:17 AM
Media helps evict illegal occupiers of river banks: Khalid

Published : Sunday, 16 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury on Saturday said the illegal occupiers of the river banks have been evicted due to the support of the media.

He said, "Without the support of the media, we could not have coped with the powerful circle. I thank the media for that."

He said these in his speech as chief guest at the Iftar party of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) at the Jatiya Press Club in the capital.

He said, "We took an oath in 1971 to build Sonar Bangla. We have reached that goal. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given a programme to create a developed and smart Bangladesh. Hopefully, that goal will be realised before 2041."

"Mass media is one of the four important pillars of the state. We are and will remain with the mass media," Khalid Mahmud added.

BFUJ President Omar Faruk presided over the event. Meanwhile, Jatiya Press Club President Farida Yasmin, General Secretary Shyamal Dutta, former President of BFUJ Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Molla Jalal, Managing Director of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Abul Kalam Azad, Secretary General of BFUJ Deep Azad, President of DUJ Sohel Haider Chowdhury and General Secretary Aktar Hossain were present among others.


