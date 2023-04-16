Parash for forming probe body on recent fire incidents

Juba League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash on Saturday said that I requested the government to investigate whether there is a conspiracy behind the frequent fires in the city.



He said, "Such frequent occurrence of fire cannot be an accident. BNP-Jamaat is good at arson attack. They have experience in this matter. An inquiry committee should be formed to find out the true facts."



He said this as chief guest at an Eid gift distribution programme of Dhaka South city Juba League at Dholaipar High School ground in the capital.



The Juba League Chairman said, "They (BNP-Jamaat) committed arson in 2013-2014. Thousands of vehicles were burned and hundreds of people were burned to death. Recently, there have been incidents of fire in various places. A fire incident occurred in Dhaka New Super Market today."



Parash said, "All our hardworking people and Juba League leaders and activists should be united to face all the conspiracies of BNP-Jamaat. At the same time, I call upon all our progressive political parties, supporters of the Liberation War to unite."



Dhaka South city Juba League President (acting) Main Uddin Rana presided over the event while Juba League Organizing Secretary Saifur Rahman Sohag, Publicity Affairs Secretary Joydeb Nandee, Office Secretary Mostafizur Rahman Masud and others were also present.



