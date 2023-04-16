Stop smoking at public places

Dear Sir



Smoking causes dangerous diseases. Although cigarette companies mention cautionary statement on the packet, people smoke with no listening to the caution.



Smoking at public places is far more dangerous than smoking at private places, because, a smoker at the private place is injuring only himself, but in public he/she is affecting others, too.



In a college or university we often find students smoking openly in the campus. The bad habit provokes juniors to smoke. Besides, in our context, it's considered disrespectful to smoke in front of a senior person at a public place. So smoking in the public should be marked as a criminal activity and the government should charge a fine against this kind of activity. Cautionary signboard for this rule can be hanged at every public place like schools, colleges, universities and many other places.



Rising awareness against it can build a 'smoking-free' new generation.



Imtiaz Mohammad Papon

BBA, SUST