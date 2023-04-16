Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 April, 2023, 5:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

BBS survey on street children

Published : Sunday, 16 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112

A news report recently published in this daily on a BBS survey on the exact number of country's street children has come to our notice. We believe this will not only end the long held information gap about street children, also help in the appropriate management of their life style.

The Street Children Survey -2022 of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics- BBS is reported to have been released at Statistics Bhaban in capital's Agargaon on Monday. The survey is supposed to be more transparent and authentic in terms of reliability and comprehensiveness as it had been conducted in participation of UNICEF.  No doubt, a uniform data based on facts and findings provide the decision makers accurate information to develop any plan.

According to the survey, around 48.5 percent of country's street children live in Dhaka Division. Of this 48.5 percent, 22.7 percent live on the streets of Dhaka South City while the 18.3 percent take to the streets of Dhaka North City. However, among these floating children, 82 percent are reported to have been male while the rest is female.

As one of the world's most marginalised population groups, street children are almost completely excluded from the data that is used by policy makers, donors and practitioners to make decisions and plans. This ultimately results in them being left out of development programmes. In this context, the data of the BBS survey will no doubt, be of great help in shaping a time-befitting mechanism to help improve the quality of life of these destitutes. This will give the authority concerned a clear idea about the needs, living conditions and interests of children dwelling on streets and help rehabilitate them in the mainstream society.

Another point, the BBS survey has brought to fore is that most of the street children's thought is capital centric. We believe the close connection of economy with urbanization and lack of facilities in the rural socio-economic infrastructure has worked in this regard.

Though several acts and policies have been formulated to protect the rights of the children; the number of the street children and their vulnerability are increasing along with the rapid urbanization.

We have to understand that the children of today are the hope of tomorrow. The street children are also a part of nation's future. For the lack of appropriate care and gaps in ensuring their basic needs, the street children are suffering a great deal. Therefore the authorities should do all they can to ensure their rights.

Equally importantly, to rehabilitate this large number of street children who remain vulnerable to all kinds of abuse, along with BBS, other organisations both government and private should continue preparing accurate database with updated information and take measures to ensure their wellbeing.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stop smoking at public places
BBS survey on street children
Gender discrimination at workplace
Let humanity stand tall on Pahela Baishakh
Schools shouldn’t run without sports facilities
City air fast turning toxic
Newspaper in modern society
Gas crisis plagues city


Latest News
Digital Security Act to be made people's friendly: Law Minister
New Supermarket fire: 28 fall sick from heavy smoke
Fire incidents in markets ahead of Eid mysterious: BNP
Couple held with hemp in Moulvibazar
Every fire incident is being investigated: IGP
Fire safety system of New Supermarket was very weak: Fire Service
Two killed, one injured in Rangamati road accident
Sudan paramilitaries clash with army in Khartoum and other cities
Dhaka residents suffer as city records highest temperature in 58 years
Will take part in election if people want, says Jahangir
Most Read News
New Super Market fire: 17 among 10 fire men hospitalised
Massive fire at New Super Market, 30 units working
New Market closed for indefinite period
AL announces mayoral candidates in 5 cities
'New Super Market fire originates from demolition of footover bridge'
Gold price increases by Tk 1,283 per bhori
New Market-bound all roads remained suspended
Man Utd defender Martinez ruled out for rest of season
DMP starts investigation to know whether recent fires were sabotage
Dhaka residents suffer as city records highest temperature in 58 years
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft