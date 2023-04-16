BBS survey on street children

A news report recently published in this daily on a BBS survey on the exact number of country's street children has come to our notice. We believe this will not only end the long held information gap about street children, also help in the appropriate management of their life style.



The Street Children Survey -2022 of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics- BBS is reported to have been released at Statistics Bhaban in capital's Agargaon on Monday. The survey is supposed to be more transparent and authentic in terms of reliability and comprehensiveness as it had been conducted in participation of UNICEF. No doubt, a uniform data based on facts and findings provide the decision makers accurate information to develop any plan.



According to the survey, around 48.5 percent of country's street children live in Dhaka Division. Of this 48.5 percent, 22.7 percent live on the streets of Dhaka South City while the 18.3 percent take to the streets of Dhaka North City. However, among these floating children, 82 percent are reported to have been male while the rest is female.



As one of the world's most marginalised population groups, street children are almost completely excluded from the data that is used by policy makers, donors and practitioners to make decisions and plans. This ultimately results in them being left out of development programmes. In this context, the data of the BBS survey will no doubt, be of great help in shaping a time-befitting mechanism to help improve the quality of life of these destitutes. This will give the authority concerned a clear idea about the needs, living conditions and interests of children dwelling on streets and help rehabilitate them in the mainstream society.



Another point, the BBS survey has brought to fore is that most of the street children's thought is capital centric. We believe the close connection of economy with urbanization and lack of facilities in the rural socio-economic infrastructure has worked in this regard.



Though several acts and policies have been formulated to protect the rights of the children; the number of the street children and their vulnerability are increasing along with the rapid urbanization.



We have to understand that the children of today are the hope of tomorrow. The street children are also a part of nation's future. For the lack of appropriate care and gaps in ensuring their basic needs, the street children are suffering a great deal. Therefore the authorities should do all they can to ensure their rights.



Equally importantly, to rehabilitate this large number of street children who remain vulnerable to all kinds of abuse, along with BBS, other organisations both government and private should continue preparing accurate database with updated information and take measures to ensure their wellbeing.

