

Festivities amid the cruellest April



Along with the scorching heat of summer ongoing economic recession and inflation in the world has been one of the cruellest issues that we have been facing over the last some years. The Covid-19 induced global economy has undergone further deterioration due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine which is disrupting the world's supply of grains and edible oils affecting the world drastically. The rising economy of many developed countries is undergoing inflationary pressure and the people of the whole world are bearing the brunt of the global economic crisis.



High oil prices have led to further inflationary pressure on the essentials. In Bangladesh the rise of price of fuel and imported products has resulted in higher price of the essentials adding much sufferings for the commoners, especially the people with small income. Sources claim that the consumers with limited purchasing power find no other alternatives to cut food items meat, chicken, eggs and fish from their daily menu and compromise their nutrition intake. It is obvious that over the years per capita income and purchasing ability of the people of the country has increased but income disparity has given much comforts to the high income people whereas the lower and middle income people are found compromising life and livelihoods.



In April two mega festivals are going to be celebrated. One is the Pohela Boishakh we celebrate on 14 April which is the first day of Bangla New Year. Since the centuries it has been a universal festivity for the Bengalis. On the day people of all ages irrespective of their castes and creeds greet one another. Festivities centring Pohela Boishakh spread through the country including rural and urban areas.



This universal festival not only ties all the people with a single platform but also introduces our thousand years' of culture to the world community. This day gives a special message to the new generation about our heritage, cultural identity and glorious nationalism. It is common to notice that to welcome the first day of Bangla New Year people of the country usually take preparations according to their means.



Boishakhi shopping, travelling, inviting near and dear ones at home have been also an integral part of the celebration of Pohela Boishakh over the ages. On the day people wish one another for the next year better. This year we have the wishes so that we can have come out of the economic downturn which emerges from global economic recession. We hope that our wishes will relieve us of the scorching heat wave of the essential markets which has increased manifolds amid festivities.



The Muslim Ummah (community) has entered the last ten days of the Holy Ramadan. As soon as the Holy Ramadan starts, the Muslims start taking all the preparations to celebrate the joyous Eid-ul-Firtr. In Bangladesh the Eid shoppers have started crowding malls and markets to buy new clothes, shoes, jewelry, and other items to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the biggest festivals for Muslims.



It is good to see that ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr the country's domestic economy is seeing a boom. It is expected that the Eid transaction on shopping would be more than Tk 200,000 crore. But unusual price hike of the necessities and syndicates of the dishonest business people may ebb the joy of Eidof the small income people.



Sources say that the poor and small income people are struggling to meet their basic needs due to price surge. They find no alternative to cut cost on 'Eid shopping. The small income groups usually like to buy on cloths when they have extra money after meeting the expenses of the daily necessities. Food inflation has affected them significantly.



However, it is worth noticing that the government has taken many initiatives to help the marginalized people. Along with regular initiatives to feed the marginalized people, open market sales have been strengthened to sell subsidized food to the marginalized population through the trading corporation of Bangladesh. Family cards have been provided to millions of people to protect them from the shocks of abnormal price hike. Besides, the government is taking all the measures to keep the price of the essentials within tolerable level of ordinary consumers.



OMS programs sell goods lower price than market price mainly for low income people. But recently the lower middle income people are also found joining in the queue in front of the OMS trucks. It is noticing that day by day crowds in front of OMS trucks are increasing, which indicates that the size of the people vulnerable for price shocks has increased.



In many cases the misfortunate people have to wait from dawn to dusk to purchase their necessities but things are more frustrating when they see no hopes to purchase the goods after spending all the day in the queue for some technical causes. In this time of festivities the struggles for survival of the small income people have increased many times. Many dishonest business syndicates are highlighting the story of inflation and taking scopes to rise price of the necessaries. It seems that some invisible syndicates are controlling market phenomena with their sweet wills. More often rights of the consumers have been at stake under their greedy grips.



The profit mongers not only add burdens for the commoners but also fades the image of the government to gain personal interests. Eid shoppers experience another blow when they find that in the name of giving discount malls and shopping centres are eye-washing the customers. More often different market monitoring cells are detecting that they are using price tags on products ten to fifteen times higher the price they have bought.



From different quarters it may be a pertinent question that lax market monitoring is mainly responsible that deepens the woes of the commoners. Regular market monitoring may be always appreciating in the market of the essentials to combat intentional price hike. But unless it works to identify dishonest profit mongers and give them exemplary punishment this culture of exploiting the commoners will go unaddressed. Lastly, in the time of festivities let us extend our cooperation to one another and stand by the distressed.



The writer teaches at Prime University and research scholar at the IBS



In the eve of the First World War T.S Eliot published one of his famous poems 'The Waste Land' in which the month April has been considered as the cruellest month of a year. The cruelty of April has been symbolized by the poet as the painful process of growth. Even one hundred years later do not we see the cruelty of April? Certainly, this month untamed heat waves of summer affect life and livelihoods. Nature shows cruel attitude at its every stage.Along with the scorching heat of summer ongoing economic recession and inflation in the world has been one of the cruellest issues that we have been facing over the last some years. The Covid-19 induced global economy has undergone further deterioration due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine which is disrupting the world's supply of grains and edible oils affecting the world drastically. The rising economy of many developed countries is undergoing inflationary pressure and the people of the whole world are bearing the brunt of the global economic crisis.High oil prices have led to further inflationary pressure on the essentials. In Bangladesh the rise of price of fuel and imported products has resulted in higher price of the essentials adding much sufferings for the commoners, especially the people with small income. Sources claim that the consumers with limited purchasing power find no other alternatives to cut food items meat, chicken, eggs and fish from their daily menu and compromise their nutrition intake. It is obvious that over the years per capita income and purchasing ability of the people of the country has increased but income disparity has given much comforts to the high income people whereas the lower and middle income people are found compromising life and livelihoods.In April two mega festivals are going to be celebrated. One is the Pohela Boishakh we celebrate on 14 April which is the first day of Bangla New Year. Since the centuries it has been a universal festivity for the Bengalis. On the day people of all ages irrespective of their castes and creeds greet one another. Festivities centring Pohela Boishakh spread through the country including rural and urban areas.This universal festival not only ties all the people with a single platform but also introduces our thousand years' of culture to the world community. This day gives a special message to the new generation about our heritage, cultural identity and glorious nationalism. It is common to notice that to welcome the first day of Bangla New Year people of the country usually take preparations according to their means.Boishakhi shopping, travelling, inviting near and dear ones at home have been also an integral part of the celebration of Pohela Boishakh over the ages. On the day people wish one another for the next year better. This year we have the wishes so that we can have come out of the economic downturn which emerges from global economic recession. We hope that our wishes will relieve us of the scorching heat wave of the essential markets which has increased manifolds amid festivities.The Muslim Ummah (community) has entered the last ten days of the Holy Ramadan. As soon as the Holy Ramadan starts, the Muslims start taking all the preparations to celebrate the joyous Eid-ul-Firtr. In Bangladesh the Eid shoppers have started crowding malls and markets to buy new clothes, shoes, jewelry, and other items to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the biggest festivals for Muslims.It is good to see that ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr the country's domestic economy is seeing a boom. It is expected that the Eid transaction on shopping would be more than Tk 200,000 crore. But unusual price hike of the necessities and syndicates of the dishonest business people may ebb the joy of Eidof the small income people.Sources say that the poor and small income people are struggling to meet their basic needs due to price surge. They find no alternative to cut cost on 'Eid shopping. The small income groups usually like to buy on cloths when they have extra money after meeting the expenses of the daily necessities. Food inflation has affected them significantly.However, it is worth noticing that the government has taken many initiatives to help the marginalized people. Along with regular initiatives to feed the marginalized people, open market sales have been strengthened to sell subsidized food to the marginalized population through the trading corporation of Bangladesh. Family cards have been provided to millions of people to protect them from the shocks of abnormal price hike. Besides, the government is taking all the measures to keep the price of the essentials within tolerable level of ordinary consumers.OMS programs sell goods lower price than market price mainly for low income people. But recently the lower middle income people are also found joining in the queue in front of the OMS trucks. It is noticing that day by day crowds in front of OMS trucks are increasing, which indicates that the size of the people vulnerable for price shocks has increased.In many cases the misfortunate people have to wait from dawn to dusk to purchase their necessities but things are more frustrating when they see no hopes to purchase the goods after spending all the day in the queue for some technical causes. In this time of festivities the struggles for survival of the small income people have increased many times. Many dishonest business syndicates are highlighting the story of inflation and taking scopes to rise price of the necessaries. It seems that some invisible syndicates are controlling market phenomena with their sweet wills. More often rights of the consumers have been at stake under their greedy grips.The profit mongers not only add burdens for the commoners but also fades the image of the government to gain personal interests. Eid shoppers experience another blow when they find that in the name of giving discount malls and shopping centres are eye-washing the customers. More often different market monitoring cells are detecting that they are using price tags on products ten to fifteen times higher the price they have bought.From different quarters it may be a pertinent question that lax market monitoring is mainly responsible that deepens the woes of the commoners. Regular market monitoring may be always appreciating in the market of the essentials to combat intentional price hike. But unless it works to identify dishonest profit mongers and give them exemplary punishment this culture of exploiting the commoners will go unaddressed. Lastly, in the time of festivities let us extend our cooperation to one another and stand by the distressed.The writer teaches at Prime University and research scholar at the IBS