

Internet addiction engulfs our youth



Internet service is a magical name in the world. Nothing in the modern world can be thought of without this internet service. In the digital age, almost everything is running through digital technology services. There are many pitfalls in so many good things. The internet service has brought the entire world into the hands of people. That internet service has now become a threat in many contexts. This internet is used by children, teenagers and even the elderly. B IGD research shows that 15- to 24-year-old group use the Internet more than other age groups and are more proficient at it. Bangladesh ranks ninth in terms of number of internet users.



Research says that a person touches their own mobile phone screen at least 2664 times a day. And the reason for touching this screen focuses on checking the phone's notifications, whether any SMS has arrived or not. Youngsters are turning to misuse of internet day by day instead of focusing on education. Currently, those who are rapidly becoming addicted to the Internet are the age group of 14 to 24 years, i.e. the youth. About 77 percent of them are addicted to pornography and about 2.2 billion people in the world play video games. Currently, there are 11.27 million internet users in Bangladesh, of which 10.32 million are connected to the internet through mobile phones. Among this huge number of internet users, the number of secondary and higher secondary level students is about 35 percent. In Bangladesh, 14 million people play the video game called PUBG every day. As a result of playing these video games, children-teenagers or students have adverse effects on their brains; Many people are suffering from mental disorders even with loss of eyesight.



Internet games usually involve fighting each other using guns, pistols and ammunition. As a result, when they lose in the game, their minds and moods become irritable and they get involved in anger and quarrels with each other. Children and adolescents are the leaders of the future. The misuse of this internet in their mental development seems to be getting serious day by day. More than drug addicts are addicted to WhatsApp, Facebook, Viber, Imo, Messenger, Google and YouTube on the internet. In the last two years, the government had to close the educational institutions step by step to prevent the corona infection in the corona pandemic situation. On the one hand, educational institutions are closed, on the other hand, in the name of online classes, everyone from elementary to university students had enough internet facilities with smartphones and laptops. As a result, most of the students have spent most of their time in online video gaming or social media by abusing this facility of the internet.



In 2018, the World Health Organization (WHO) listed video game addiction as a mental health problem for the first time. That is, the World Health Organization has identified the harmful use of online games, mobile phones, computer or video games as diseases. Earlier in 2013, the American Psychiatric Association published its Diagnostic Guidelines for Mental Disorders (DSmond5) and recommended that it be identified as a research-based disease by referring to it as 'Internet Gaming Disorder'. During the Corona period, students are spending most of the day on this gaming in the name of online classes, the rate of smartphone usage has increased. Some of the popular games nowadays are PUBG, Call of Duty, Free Fire, Pro Evolution Soccer (Pace) many students are addicted.



If students spend hours on the internet like this, then in the future it will be seen that the nation is suffering from a lack of talent. Appropriate measures should be taken to protect the nation from the online world. According to a study, about 19 percent of children and teenagers are connected to video games and the Internet. Parents need to give time to raise these children. Parents should keep their children under strict supervision. Technology experts say there are two main things parents need to monitor to keep children safe on the internet. One of these is whether children are in any danger while using the Internet. And the second is whether they are involved in any addiction or not. Technology experts say that by changing some basic things, with a little awareness, it is possible to control the internet usage for children or monitor their internet usage. One of them is using parental control e-mail accounts. Tech experts recommend using parental control e-mail accounts on devices that are given to children.



A study from Nottingham Trent University highlighted what happens in internet addiction. According to the study, it is enough to look at the behavior of Facebook users to understand that Facebook is addictive. Lack of interest in life, stubbornness, escapist mentality, mood dependence, secretive tendencies - all the characteristics of an addict, are also seen in heavy users of Facebook. Even the same symptoms seen in patients undergoing treatment for drug addiction, were seen after Facebook was turned off. Just like an addict becomes restless and restless if they don't get drugs, even if they can't use Facebook, they become restless and restless.



Children and adolescents are imitators. It is the responsibility of the parent to guide them in the right direction. To add them to the Internet, the mindset of using educational sites must be created. There are many internet game shops in the city, where children and teenagers are playing mind-numbing games on an hourly basis. Children are involved in various abuses of the Internet. Despite the reluctance, young people are getting involved in various crimes including cyber crime, juvenile gang crime. Every parent should keep a watchful eye on their children in this modern age to protect them from the dangerous grip of modernity's bad culture. To free children from internet addiction, religious education should be encouraged to awaken cultural awareness and participate in social welfare activities. Children should be interested in reading books, newspapers and magazines. Children should create an environment of entertainment and sports to develop mental and physical talent. Above all, the only way out is to guide the children in the right direction by preventing the misuse and addiction of the Internet to develop them competently.



The writer is a columnist and advocate, Judge Court, Khulna



