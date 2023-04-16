Pahela Baishakh celebrated in districts Pahela Baishakh, the first day of Bengali New Year-1430, was celebrated on Friday across the country with much enthusiasm and traditional festivities.





To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in all districts of the country.





BARISHAL: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.





Udichi Shilpo Gosthi organized the Bengali New Year celebration programme on Brojomohun (BM) School premises in the city at around 6:30 am. Barishal City Mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah, virtually, inaugurated the programme.





Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Jahangir Hossain inaugurated the Dhak Festival and Rakhi Bandhan at 8 am.





Zilla Parishad Chairman Advocate AKM Jahangir Hossain, District Awami League (AL) General Secretary (GS) Advocate Talukder Md Yunus, Barishal Education Board Chairman Professor Abbas Uddin, President of Barishal Sangskritik Sangathan Parishad Kajal Ghosh and Barishil Udichi Shilpo Gosthi President Saifur Rahman Miran, among others, were also present at that time.







Barishal Fine Arts brought out the 32nd Mangal Shovajatra from BM School premises at around 9am, and it ended on Ashwini Kumar Town Hall premises after parading the main streets in the town. Later on, an art exhibition and competition was held there.





BANDARBAN: In this connection, the district administration and Bandarban Hill Tracts Zilla Parishad jointly brought out a rally from the DC office premises in the morning.





Chattogram Hill Tracts Affair Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing, MP, inaugurated the rally at 8:30am after releasing balloons and flying pigeon. The rally ended at Khudra Nri-Gosthi Sangskritik Institute premises after parading the main streets in the town.





Later on, a cultural programme was organized there.







Chattogram Hill Tracts Affair Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing, MP, Bandarban Superintend of Police (SP) Md Tariqul Islam, Bandarban Hill Tracts Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer ATM Kawsar Hossain, Additional DC (ADC) Suraiya Akhter Sweety, and Zilla Parishad Members Laxmipada Das and Kysapru, among others were also present at the programme.







Pahela Baishakh celebrated in districts GAIBANDHA: To mark the Day, the district and upazila administrations, different educational institutions and socio-cultural organizations organized different programmes.





In the morning around 9:30 am, a Mangal Shovajatra led by Gaibandha DC Md Oliur Rahman was brought out from Independence Square, and it ended at the same venue after parading the main roads of the town at the arrangement of the district administration.







The programme was followed by a greeting exchange meeting at the stage of Independence Square where DC Oliur Rahman addressed as the chief guest.







Presided over by ADC (General) Sushanta Kumar Mahato, the function was also addressed, among others, by SP Md Kamal Hossain, Zilla Parishad Chairman Abu Bkar Siddique, Gaibandha Municipality Mayor Matlubour Rahman, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Shah Sarwar Kabir, Cultural Personality Zahurul Qaiyum and Freedom Fighter Goutam Chandra Modok.





DC M Oliur Rahman in his speech said the celebration of Pahela Baishakh had become integral part of Bangalis' culture and tradition and turned into a day of merriment and hoped that Bangla New Year-1430 would bring continued peace, happiness and pleasures for all.





Later on, a cultural function was also held welcoming the Bangla New Year. Baishakhi Mela was held side by side with quiz competition on the premises of Independence Square. Improved diets were distributed to the jail inmates and the children of Government Shishu Paribar in the district.





Traditional Halkhata was also held at the arrangement of the businessmen in haats, bazars, groceries, sales centres and important places in both rural and urban areas distributing sweets among their customers.







The district police adopted tight security measures to ensure law and order for peaceful celebrations of the day with the rich cultural heritage of the Bengalis, said Additional SP (ASP) Ibne Mizan.







Talking to the correspondent, DC Oliur Rahman said the district got festive mood as the Pahela Baishakh was celebrated through active participation of the people from all walks of life.





Similar programmes were also held in other six upazila headquarters of the district marking the festival, the DC added.







Pahela Baishakh celebrated in districts GOPALGANJ: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.





The Day's programme began with singing the national anthem and 'Esho He Baishakh Esho Esho' on the DC office premises in the town in the morning.







Then a Mangal Shovajatra was brought out from there, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets in the town.





Later on, a discussion and cultural function was held on the DC office premises.





Gopalganj DC Kazi Mahabubul Alam attended the programme as the chief guest.





GAZIPUR: In this connection, a Mangal Shovajatra was brought out in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agriculture University.





After parading the main streets of the campus, the Shovajatra ended on Baishakhi Chattar adjacent to the Shaheed Minar. Treasurer of the university Professor Tofayel Ahmed, among others, also attended the rally.





Then a cultural function was held there.





New Celebration Member Secretary Professor dr Md Mahbubur Rahman conducted the programme.





Besides, special munajat was also offered at the Central Mosque of the university after Johr prayers.







Pahela Baishakh celebrated in districts JOYPURHAT: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.





The Day's programme began with singing the Bengali New Year celebration song at Shaheed Dr Abul Kashem Field in the town at around 7 am.





A Mangal Shovajatra was then brought out from Ramdeo Bajla Government High School premises, and it ended on the DC office Collectorate Building premises after parading the main streets of the town.





Later on, a discussion meeting and cultural function was held there.





DC Salehin Tanvir Gazi, Zilla Parishad Chairman Principal Khwaja Shamsul Alam, ADC (General) Mahiuddin Jahangir, ASP (Administration) KAM Mamun Khan Chisty, President of Joypurhat Unit of Jatiya Rabindrasangeet Sammilita Parishad Aminul Haque Babul, and Sammilita Sangskritik Jote President Ahmed Mosharraf Nannu, among others, were also present at the programme.







Besides, recitation and art competition for children were also held at Shishu Academy while prizes were given to the winners of essay writing and quiz competition.







KISHOREGANJ: To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in the district.





A Mangal Shovajatra was brought out from Kishoreganj Old Stadium premises in the morning. The rally ended on the District Art Council premises after parading the main streets of the town.





Kishoreganj DC Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad led the Shovajatra.





SP Mohammad Ressul Sheikh, PPM (Bar), Civil Surgeon Dr Saiful Islam, District AL GS Advocate MA Afzol, District Gonotantree Party President Advocate Bhupendra Bhowmik Dolon, Former Muktijoddha Commander Md Asad Ullah, and District Mohila AL GS Bilkis Begum, among others, were also present there.







District administration, different socio-cultural organizations and various educational institutions also participated in the procession.







Later on, a discussion meeting was held at District Art Council auditorium in the town.





Besides, prizes were distributed among the winners of different competitions organized on the occasion.





MYMENSINGH: The district administration organized different programmes in the city to celebrate the Day.





The district administration and Sammilita Sanskritik Jote jointly brought out a Mangal Sovajatra in the city.







State Minister for Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed, MP, formally inaugurated the colourful Shovajatra as the chief guest at Mukul Nikaton at 9:30 am.







Mymensingh Range DIG of Police Deb Das Bhattacharya, DC Mustafizer Rahman and ADC Polak Kanti Chakraborty, among others, also participated at the rally.





After parading Station Road, Ganginar Par, Notan Bazar and Town Hall corner, the rally ended at Baishakhi Mancha at Shilpacharya Joynal Abedin Park in the city, where State Minister Sharif Ahmed, MP, and the DC exchanged New Year greetings with the officials, cultural leaders, activists and common people in this regard.







A cultural function was held then at Baishakhi Mancha. A Baishakhi Fair was also held on Omed Ali ground from morning.







Besides, essay writing and painting competition were held to mark the Day.







NOAKHALI: In this connection, Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU) organized different programmes.





A Mangal Sovajatra was brought out in the morning and paraded the main streets of the campus.





Later on, a discussion was held marking Day.





NSTU Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Abdul Baki and Treasurer Professor Dr Newaz Mohammad Bahadur, among others, also attended the programme conducted by NSTU Teachers' Association President Professor Dr Biplob Mallick.





PABNA: On this occasion, a Mangal Shovajatra was brought out in the district town.







Pabna District administration, Pabna Science and Technology University, Pabna Government Edward College, Pabna Pourashava, Banamali Shilpakala Academy, Pabna Press Club, Annanda Gobinda Public Library, District Shilpakala Academy and other cultural organizations participated at the rally.







The district administration organized a week-long Baishakhi Fair on Pabna Town Hall premises.







Folk song and dance competition, and quiz competitions were also arranged.







People in all the upazilas of the district also celebrated the Day in a festive mood.





As a part of the local cultural programme, the traditional 'Hajra Khela' was also performed there.







PIROJPUR: The district administration along with Shilpakala Academy and other government and non-government offices, educational institutions, cultural organizations and business community organized seven-day programmes marking Day.





The district administration brought out a Mangal Shovajatra from District Shilpakala Academy premises in the town in the morning, which paraded the main streets of the town.





The Shovajatra ended on the Government Boys School premises.





A seven-day Baishakhi Fair was inaugurated there.





Pirojpur DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman attended the inaugural programme as the chief guest while ADC (General) Monira Parvin was in the chair.





SP Mohammad Saidur Rahman, MMP (Seba) was present there as the special guest. At least 100 stalls of traditional Bengali items and heritages have been set up at the fair.







RAJSHAHI: Pahela Baishakh, the first day of the Bengali New Year-1430, was celebrated in the city with a festive mood and enthusiasm like elsewhere in the country.





Children, youths, men, women and activists of the socio-cultural, voluntary and professional organizations wearing traditional dresses came out on the streets after sunrise to welcome the Bengali New Year.





Besides, hundreds of men, women and children, in traditional colourful clothes, thronged Rajshahi College playground, Fudkipara Open Stage, Shishu Academy, Riverview Collectorate School playground and other venues, especially on the bank of the Padma River Padma for celebrations.





The programmes of the day heralded the city by inaugurating a colourful Mangal Shovajatra on Shilpakala Academy premises. Rajshahi district administration arranged the rally.





After parading some of the city streets, the rally ended at the same venue, where a discussion and cultural function were held. Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner GSM Jafarullah, Deputy Inspector General of Police Abdul Baten, Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Commissioner Anisur Rahman, DC Shamim Ahmed and SP Masud Hossain, among others, were also present at the programme.





Besides, Rajshahi City Corporation arranged a day-long celebration programme.







Cultural organizations including Sammilita Sangskritik Jote also arranged various programmes like musical functions, colourful marches and street side Baishakhi fairs in the city.





They brought out Baishakhi processions in the city carrying colourful festoons, placards and banners and singing Baishakhi songs, Palli Geeti, Gambhira, Jarigan, Bhatiali, Baul, Lalon Geeti, Nazrul Geeti and Rabindra Sangeet and other folk and classical songs.





Pahela Baishakh celebrated in districts RANGAMATI: To mark the Day, a Mangal Shovajatra was brought out in the town.





Dipankar Talukdar, MP, inaugurated the Shovajatra.





Rangamati DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, SP Mir Abu Tauhid and Zilla Parishad Chairman Angsui Pru Chowdhury, among others, also attended the rally. The Mangal Shovajatra ended on District Shilpakala Academy premises after parading the main streets of the town.





Later on, a discussion and cultural festival was held at the Shilpakala Academy auditorium.





Pahela Baishakh celebrated in districts SIRAJGANJ: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.





A Mangal Shovajatra was brought out from the DC office premises in the morning, which paraded the main streets of the town.





Sirajganj DC Mir Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, SP Md Arifur Rahman Mandal, Deputy Director of Local Government Department Mohammad Tofazzal Hossain, District AL President FF Km Hossain Ali Hasan, Sammilita Sangskritik Jote President Jannat Ara Henry, officials of the district administrations, Police Department, students from various educational institutions, and leaders and activists of different political parties and socio-organizations, among others, were also present at the rally.