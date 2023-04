LAXMIPUR, Apr 15: A madrasa boy was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.





The deceased was identified as Md Rakib Hossain, a tenth grader at Dasher Haat Alim Madrasa.







He was the son of Nur Uddin of Ward No. 4 under Kushakhali Union.







Locals said Rakib came in contact with a live electric wire on the roof of Atar Ali Bhuiyan Bari Jame Mosque in Ward No. 9 under Mandari Union, which left him dead on the spot.