New body of Alumni Assoc of Feni University Civil Engineering Department  formed

FENI, Apr 15: The first executive committee of Alumni Association of Civil Engineering Department at Feni University (FU) has been announced.





The 39-member executive committee was announced at an Iftar and Doa Mahfil function held in the hall room of a local restaurant in the town on Thursday afternoon.







The committee was announced by FU Assistant Professor and Chairman of Civil Engineering Department Ali Akbar Siam.





Engineer Mohammad Abdul Alim, Assistant Engineer of Local Government Ministry, and Engineer Jamal Ahmed Bhuiyan Rony, Managing Director of Land View Building Design and Architecture have been elected president and general secretary respectively.







They both are former students of second batch of the same department. Engineer Mohammad Abdul Alim is also law affairs secretary of Bangladesh Poura Diploma Engineering Association.





Among others, FU lecturers Shariful Islam, Sadek Hossain, Jubayer Ahmed, and Rakib Hasan were present at the function.