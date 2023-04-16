Video
Home Countryside

Ansar, VDP distribute Iftar items in Sylhet region

Published : Sunday, 16 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff  Correspondent

Bangladesh Ansar and VDP distributed Iftar items among the helpless  and underprivileged people in different districts of Sylhet range on the first day of Baishakh (Bengali New Year) following instructions of its Director General (DG).

Iftar items were distributed among thousands of people in four districts including Sylhet District.

Deputy Director General (DDG) of Sylhet Division Nurul Hasan Faridi was the chief guest at the Iftar distribution at the Sylhet District Commandant office.

The chief guest, in the speech, highlighted the glory of sacrifice during the holy month of Ramadan.

Apart from this, he emphasised mutual cooperation and harmony to maintain peace and development in the country.

He also highlighted the contribution of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP in maintaining law and order and socio-economic development of the country.

At this time, DDG Nurul Hasan Faridi gave assurance of continuing such food distribution in the future.

Sylhet District Commandant Faisal Hossain,  Assistant Director Tanjina Hossain Trina,  other officials and employees were also present at the distribution programme.


