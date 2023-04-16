Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 April, 2023, 5:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Sudan paramilitaries claim control of presidential palace in apparent coup bid

Published : Sunday, 16 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

Sudan paramilitaries claim control of presidential palace in apparent coup bid

Sudan paramilitaries claim control of presidential palace in apparent coup bid

KHARTOUM, Apr 15: Sudan's main paramilitary group said it had taken control of the presidential palace, the residence of the army chief and Khartoum international airport on Saturday in an apparent coup attempt as clashes erupted with the military.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which accused the army of attacking them first, also said they had seized the airports in the northern city of Merowe and in El-Obeid in the west.

The Sudanese air force is conducting operations against the RSF, the army said. Footage from broadcasters showed a military aircraft in the sky above Khartoum, but Reuters could not independently confirm the material.

Gunfire could be heard in several parts of Khartoum and eyewitnesses reporting shooting in adjoining cities.

A Reuters journalist saw cannon and armoured vehicles deployed in the streets of the capital, and heard heavy weapons fire near the headquarters of both the army and RSF.

Doctors said clashes had occurred in residential neighborhoods and civilians had been injured.

Clashes were also taking place at the headquarters of Sudan's state TV, an anchor who appeared on screen briefly said.

Egypt, one of the most influential Arab states, expressed grave concern over the clashes and called on all parties to exercise restraint, the foreign ministry said.

The US Ambassador to Sudan, John Godfrey, said the escalation of tensions to direct fighting was "extremely dangerous" and called urgently on the senior leadership to stop the clashes. Godfrey said he and embassy staff were sheltering in place.

The army said the RSF had tried to attack its troops in several positions after witnesses reported heavy gunfire in multiple parts of the country, raising fears of a full-blown conflict.

The RSF, which analysts say is 100,000 strong, said its forces were attacked first by the army.

Earlier, the RSF, headed by former militia leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti, said the army had surrounded one of its bases and opened fire with heavy weapons.

Hemedti's RSF was formed from militias accused of war crimes in the Darfur conflict. In June 2019, security forces led by the RSF raided a Khartoum pro-democracy camp and nearly 130 people died, according to a tally by activist doctors.

A prolonged confrontation between the RSF and the army could significantly worsen the security situation across a vast country already dealing with economic breakdown and flare-ups of tribal violence.    �RETUERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China vows not to sell arms to any party in Ukraine war
US should stop 'encouraging' war in Ukraine: Lula
COP28 head urges 'accessible' global climate finance
Sudan paramilitaries claim control of presidential palace in apparent coup bid
Macron signs France pension law despite protests
Russia delivers fresh warning over grain deal
Last-ditch protests in France over Macron's pension reform
North Korea likely fired 'new type' of ballistic missile, Seoul says


Latest News
Digital Security Act to be made people's friendly: Law Minister
New Supermarket fire: 28 fall sick from heavy smoke
Fire incidents in markets ahead of Eid mysterious: BNP
Couple held with hemp in Moulvibazar
Every fire incident is being investigated: IGP
Fire safety system of New Supermarket was very weak: Fire Service
Two killed, one injured in Rangamati road accident
Sudan paramilitaries clash with army in Khartoum and other cities
Dhaka residents suffer as city records highest temperature in 58 years
Will take part in election if people want, says Jahangir
Most Read News
New Super Market fire: 17 among 10 fire men hospitalised
Massive fire at New Super Market, 30 units working
New Market closed for indefinite period
AL announces mayoral candidates in 5 cities
'New Super Market fire originates from demolition of footover bridge'
Gold price increases by Tk 1,283 per bhori
New Market-bound all roads remained suspended
Man Utd defender Martinez ruled out for rest of season
DMP starts investigation to know whether recent fires were sabotage
Dhaka residents suffer as city records highest temperature in 58 years
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft