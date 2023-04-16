Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 April, 2023, 5:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

BFF GS's nameplate removed from office door

Shohag to file an appeal with CAS against suspension

Published : Sunday, 16 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Sports Reporter

BFF GS's nameplate removed from office door

BFF GS's nameplate removed from office door

The nameplate which was on the office door of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag was removed on Saturday.

On Friday, Shohag was suspended by the Adjudicatory Chamber of the Ethics Committee of the Earth's Football governing body FIFA for two years.

The FIFA Ethics Committee suspended the Bangladeshi football official on the grounds of FIFA's Article-13 of the FIFA Code of Ethics (FCE) - General Duties, Art. 15 of the FIFA Code of Ethics (FCE) - Duty of Loyalty, Art. 24 of the FCE - Forgery and falsification and Art. 28 of the FCE - Misappropriation and misuse of funds.

The decision came to BFF on 14 April and BFF had begun complying with FIFA's decision and deciding the next move. The Federation had already removed the nameplate from Shohag's office room.

BFF president Kazi Salahuddin said that they would disclose the next decision regarding the matter soon.

In the meantime, Abu Nayeem Shohag said that he would appeal against the decision with the Tribunal Arbitral du Sport, also known as the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) situated in Zurich, Switzerland.

His legal counsel, A Hossain & Associates, claimed through a notification that the decision was 'not only erroneous and defective but also targeted and biased towards Bangladesh Football Federation.'

Shohag said, "The truth will prevail. Please, pray for me."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BFF GS's nameplate removed from office door
Women handball team's training camp begins
Ireland look to shine in maiden Sri Lanka Tests
Pakistan thump New Zealand in first T20 international
Eighteen players share lead in Int'l Rating Chess
Fahad loses his USA rival in 6th round
Little Friends Club, NoFeL SC notch win in BCL
Nadal out of Barcelona in fresh French Open blow


Latest News
Digital Security Act to be made people's friendly: Law Minister
New Supermarket fire: 28 fall sick from heavy smoke
Fire incidents in markets ahead of Eid mysterious: BNP
Couple held with hemp in Moulvibazar
Every fire incident is being investigated: IGP
Fire safety system of New Supermarket was very weak: Fire Service
Two killed, one injured in Rangamati road accident
Sudan paramilitaries clash with army in Khartoum and other cities
Dhaka residents suffer as city records highest temperature in 58 years
Will take part in election if people want, says Jahangir
Most Read News
New Super Market fire: 17 among 10 fire men hospitalised
Massive fire at New Super Market, 30 units working
New Market closed for indefinite period
AL announces mayoral candidates in 5 cities
'New Super Market fire originates from demolition of footover bridge'
Gold price increases by Tk 1,283 per bhori
New Market-bound all roads remained suspended
Man Utd defender Martinez ruled out for rest of season
DMP starts investigation to know whether recent fires were sabotage
Dhaka residents suffer as city records highest temperature in 58 years
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft