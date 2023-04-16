BFF GS's nameplate removed from office door

The nameplate which was on the office door of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag was removed on Saturday.





On Friday, Shohag was suspended by the Adjudicatory Chamber of the Ethics Committee of the Earth's Football governing body FIFA for two years.





The FIFA Ethics Committee suspended the Bangladeshi football official on the grounds of FIFA's Article-13 of the FIFA Code of Ethics (FCE) - General Duties, Art. 15 of the FIFA Code of Ethics (FCE) - Duty of Loyalty, Art. 24 of the FCE - Forgery and falsification and Art. 28 of the FCE - Misappropriation and misuse of funds.







The decision came to BFF on 14 April and BFF had begun complying with FIFA's decision and deciding the next move. The Federation had already removed the nameplate from Shohag's office room.







BFF president Kazi Salahuddin said that they would disclose the next decision regarding the matter soon.





In the meantime, Abu Nayeem Shohag said that he would appeal against the decision with the Tribunal Arbitral du Sport, also known as the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) situated in Zurich, Switzerland.







His legal counsel, A Hossain & Associates, claimed through a notification that the decision was 'not only erroneous and defective but also targeted and biased towards Bangladesh Football Federation.'





Shohag said, "The truth will prevail. Please, pray for me."