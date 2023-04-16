Women handball team's training camp begins The training camp of Bangladesh youth and junior women handball team has begun from Saturday at national handball stadium in the city ahead of the Bangabandhu IHF Trophy Women (youth and junior), said a press release.





The tournament, which will be held in collaboration with International Handball Federation and under the management of Bangladesh Handball Federation, will be held from May 13-17 in Dhaka.





A total of forty three women handball players, selected for the best handball players of the country, have joined in the camp.





It can be mention that 16 teams of two categories (youth and junior) of women's division from eight countries including hosts Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Yemen will participate in the meet. �BSS