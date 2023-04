Eighteen players share lead in Int'l Rating Chess

Eighteen players shared lead in the points table with maximum two points after the second round matches of Int'l Rating Chess tournament now being held at Manha's Castle hall room in the city's green road.





They are IM Mohammad Minhaz Uddin, FM Subrota Biswas, FM Syed Mahfuzur Rahman, FM Khandekar Aminul Islam, FM Mohammad Javed, Anat Choudhury, CM Md. Sharif Hossain, CM Sohel Chowdhury, Jabed Al Azad,Md. Md. Abzid Rahman, Azmaeen Parvez Sayou, Md. Masum Hossain, Md. Sagir, Feroz Ahmed, Abdul Momin, Sk. Rashedul Hasan, Rubel Hossen and Moniruzzaman Moni.





The second round games were held on Saturday with IM Minhaz beat AB Bappi, FM Subrota beat Reasat-E-Noor, FM Mahfuz defeated Warsia Khusbu, Anata outclassed Din Mohammad, FM Aminul defeated Khondakar Nazre Mowla, CM Sharif beat Kazi Afsan Rawnak Anan, FM Javed overpowered Gulam Sarwar, Jabed beat Md. Anisujjaman Mullick, Abzid defeated Shadat Kibria Ayaan, CM Sohel outclassed Md. Jilai Hossain Mollah, Moni beat Md. Sariatullah, Sayor defeated Md. Nasium Hossain bhuiyan, Masum beat Md. Hasan, Sagor defeated Mohammad Arifur Rahman, Feroz outclassed Shamsul Kabir Chowdhury, Momin defeated Siam Chowdhury, Rashed beat Bablu Sheikh, Md Abu Sayeed split point with Mukitul Islam Ripon, Osman Gani split point with Tutul Dhar and Rubel defeated Walid Miraj Khalid.





The third round matches will start tomorrow (Sunday) from 2 pm at the same venue. �BSS