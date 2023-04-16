Fahad loses his USA rival in 6th round

Int'l master Mohammad Fahad Rahman (Raing-2396) lost to with IM Tiglon Bryce (Rating-2502) of USA in 6th round of II Open Int'l Chess Menorca Group A which is now being held in Menorca, Spain.





The sixth round matches held on Friday last evening with IM Fahad lost with white pieces. He secured 3.5 points out of 6 games.





A total of 200 players from 39 countries including 35 Grandmasters, 4 Women Grandmasters, 30 International Masters and 6 Women International Masters are participating in the meet. BSS