Little Friends Club, NoFeL SC notch win in BCL

Little Friends Club and NoFeL Sporting Club won their respective matches of Bangladesh Championship League football held on Saturday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.





In the day's first match, Little Friends Club edged past ten men BFF Elite Football Academy team by a solitary goal scored by Al-Amin in the 48th minute of the match.





Nazim of BFF Elite Football Academy team was shown red card by the referee for his unsporting behavior in the match. In the day's second match, NoFeL Sporting Club, came from behind, earned a convincing 3-1 goal victory over Swadhinata Krira Sangha.





In the proceeding, Emon, Arafat and Elias scored one goal each for the winners' in the 42nd 45+5th and 86th minutes while Noyon netted a lone goal for the losers' in the 22nd minute of the match.