Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 April, 2023, 5:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Five-goal Schalke move off bottom of Bundesliga table

Published : Sunday, 16 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

BERLIN, APR 15: Schalke  beat relegation-rivals Hertha Berlin 5-2 on Friday to move off the bottom of the Bundesliga table at the expense of the side from the capital.

In the duel between the two teams who started the night at the bottom of the German league, Schalke came out fighting. Tim Skarke curled in the opener after three minutes in Gelsenkirchen after a run from midfield past the static Hertha defence.

Marius Buelter bagged a brace with goals in either half, nodding in his side's second goal quarter of an hour. Simon Terodde was on target three minutes after the break. Marcin Kaminski capped a fine display in injury time with a free-kick over the Hertha wall.

Stevan Jovetic had pulled one back for Hertha just before the half-time whistle with Marco Richter adding a second with six minutes to go.

Schalke, who had scored just 21 goals all season in the league before Friday's match, jumped two places move into the relegation/promotion playoffs.

Hertha dropped to the bottom spot four points from safety with six games to go. Hertha have the worst away record with five points and are winless in 11 games on the road.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BFF GS's nameplate removed from office door
Women handball team's training camp begins
Ireland look to shine in maiden Sri Lanka Tests
Pakistan thump New Zealand in first T20 international
Eighteen players share lead in Int'l Rating Chess
Fahad loses his USA rival in 6th round
Little Friends Club, NoFeL SC notch win in BCL
Nadal out of Barcelona in fresh French Open blow


Latest News
Digital Security Act to be made people's friendly: Law Minister
New Supermarket fire: 28 fall sick from heavy smoke
Fire incidents in markets ahead of Eid mysterious: BNP
Couple held with hemp in Moulvibazar
Every fire incident is being investigated: IGP
Fire safety system of New Supermarket was very weak: Fire Service
Two killed, one injured in Rangamati road accident
Sudan paramilitaries clash with army in Khartoum and other cities
Dhaka residents suffer as city records highest temperature in 58 years
Will take part in election if people want, says Jahangir
Most Read News
New Super Market fire: 17 among 10 fire men hospitalised
Massive fire at New Super Market, 30 units working
New Market closed for indefinite period
AL announces mayoral candidates in 5 cities
'New Super Market fire originates from demolition of footover bridge'
Gold price increases by Tk 1,283 per bhori
New Market-bound all roads remained suspended
Man Utd defender Martinez ruled out for rest of season
DMP starts investigation to know whether recent fires were sabotage
Dhaka residents suffer as city records highest temperature in 58 years
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft