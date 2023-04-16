Video
BGMEA calls for reducing duty on solar PV system to 1pc

Published : Sunday, 16 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA)- the apex trade body of the country's apparel makers wants to import solar PV system for the industry at subsidized rates.

It is now at 36 percent and the trade body wants it to be reduced to just 1 per cent. BGMEA president Faruque Hassan sent a letter in this regard to Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday requesting positive action.

In the letter he said the garment sector has been playing a major role in our economic growth. In the last fiscal year, we exported US$ 42.6 billion worth of apparels to 167 countries. The industry employs about 4 million workers and contributes 11 per cent to our GDP and 84 per cent to overall exports.

He said the entire world is now threatened with various crises due to climate change. It is not yet clear how much climate change will change the world, but one thing is certain, if the environment is unfavorable, it will not be possible to achieve industrial growth.

Bangladesh has achieved top position in the world in creating eco-friendly industries. Bangladesh is now home to the world's most environmentally friendly green factories.

To solve the energy crisis for industry, the government is encouraging entrepreneurs to use renewable energy in the industry. But due to high tariff in setting up solar systems in industrial establishments, it is not possible for the entrepreneurs.

As a result entrepreneurs face various challenges in saving energy and setting up and running green factories. It is possible to build an environment-friendly industrial plant by installing solar panel systems in industrial plants.

The Prime Minister has taken the vision of using 40 per cent renewable energy by 2041. The increase in fuel prices is increasing the cost of production. Availability of renewable energy will reduce production costs and increase export capacity.

Garment factories built by installing solar PV systems can play a helpful role in achieving the Prime Minister's vision of using renewable energy, including achieving targets for reducing carbon dioxide emissions, reducing electricity consumption, and increasing the use of renewable energy.

The government applies 26.2 per cent tax on import of solar panels and related equipment. It should be brought down to 1 per cent. Inverters and accessories are taxed at 37 per cent. From there, 36 per cent needs to be reduced to 1 percent.

It also said 58.6 per cent to 1 per cent on aluminum structures and accessories, 58.6 per cent to 1 per cent on walkways and accessories, 58.6 per cent to 1 per cent on DC cables and accessories and 37 per cent on fuel cedar controllers and accessories.

BGMEA has demanded to reduce 36 per cent to 1 per cent.



