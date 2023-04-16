Export trophies for 2019-20 to be handed over today

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi will formally hand over the export trophies for the year 2019-20, at a function at 3:00 pm at the Intercontinental Dhaka today (Sunday).





Officials at the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) said that Universal Jeans Limited, a sister concern of the Pacific Jeans Group of Chattogram, will receive the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Export Trophy as the best exporter.





A total of 70 companies have been selected for receiving the national export trophy in different categories for their valuable contributions in exports in the fiscal year 2019-20, said a press release of the Ministry of Commerce.







These companies have been selected considering their higher number of export earnings.





Earlier on December 29, the Ministry of Commerce issued a gazette notification mentioning the award recipient names of the companies. During the function, trophies will be handed over to the representatives of the companies.





The export earnings in the fiscal year 2019-20 stood at $33.67 billion braving the shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic.