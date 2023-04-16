Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 April, 2023, 5:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

61,554 tonnes of wheat produced in Rangpur region

Published : Sunday, 16 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

RANGPUR, April 15: Farmers have produced 61,554 tonnes of wheat after completing harvest in Rangpur agriculture region during the 2022-2023 Rabi season.

Meanwhile, farmers are very happy getting all-time high market price of their newly-harvested wheat between Taka 1,750 and Taka 1,850 per mound (every 40-kg) this season.

Officials of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) said a target of producing 64,706 tonnes of wheat from 18,435 hectares of land was fixed for all five districts of the region this time.

"Farmers finally cultivated wheat in 17,428 hectares of land, 1,007 hectares or 5.46 percent less than the fixed farming target of the crop this season," said Additional Director of the DAE for Rangpur region Agriculturist Md. Aftab Hossain.

The fixed farming target of wheat marked a little shortfall following crop diversification and cultivation of vegetables and maize on more lands in the region.

During the last 2121-2022 Rabi season, farmers cultivated wheat in 18,285 hectares of land and produced 63,830 tonnes of the major cereal crop in the region.

Like in the previous years, the DAE, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC), Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) and other related organisations extended assistance to the farmers to make the wheat farming programme a success this time.

"The government supplied quality wheat seeds and provided the latest technologies, training, fertilizers and other inputs to farmers who achieved a better wheat production this season," Hossain said.

The farmers mostly cultivated high yielding wheat varieties like 'Bijoy', 'Pradip', 'Sotabdi', BARI Gom25, BARI Gom26, BARI Gom27, BARI Gom28 and BARI Gom29 using conservation agriculture (CA)-based technologies to enhance production.

Independent Award (food security)-2018 winner Agriculturist Dr. MA Mazid said farmers got high yield of wheat as they cultivated the crop adopting latest conservation agriculture (CA)-based technologies.

"Adoption of the CA-based strip tillage and bed planting methods in sowing wheat seeds using seeder machines largely increases wheat yield reducing need for irrigation compared to the full tillage methods and largely saving labor costs," he said.

Wheat production was being affected due to adverse impacts of high temperature on its farming from flowering to ripening stages and late sowing of seeds after harvesting late varieties of Aman rice and use of low quality local seeds in the past.

"However, farmers are sowing high quality, disease resistant and stress tolerant varieties of wheat seeds timely using the lowest cost CA-based technologies after harvesting short duration Aman rice to get bumper output," Dr. Mazid added.

Deputy Director of the DAE for Rangpur Agriculturist Md. Obaidur Rahman Mandal said there was no recurrence of blast disease and farmers got an excellent yield rate of 3.53 tonnes of wheat per hectare in the region this time.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BGMEA calls for reducing duty on solar PV system to 1pc
Export trophies for 2019-20 to be handed over today
61,554 tonnes of wheat produced in Rangpur region
UCB, Syngenta Bangladesh, UCB Fintech sign tripartite deal
UAE, China promise Pakistan $1.3b to get IMF deal on track
Saber Hossain Chowdhury gets Asia Pacific Disaster Management Award
Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific appoints new CEO
US-Bangla, to be first int’l airline to use new Chennai Airport terminal


Latest News
Digital Security Act to be made people's friendly: Law Minister
New Supermarket fire: 28 fall sick from heavy smoke
Fire incidents in markets ahead of Eid mysterious: BNP
Couple held with hemp in Moulvibazar
Every fire incident is being investigated: IGP
Fire safety system of New Supermarket was very weak: Fire Service
Two killed, one injured in Rangamati road accident
Sudan paramilitaries clash with army in Khartoum and other cities
Dhaka residents suffer as city records highest temperature in 58 years
Will take part in election if people want, says Jahangir
Most Read News
New Super Market fire: 17 among 10 fire men hospitalised
Massive fire at New Super Market, 30 units working
New Market closed for indefinite period
AL announces mayoral candidates in 5 cities
'New Super Market fire originates from demolition of footover bridge'
Gold price increases by Tk 1,283 per bhori
New Market-bound all roads remained suspended
Man Utd defender Martinez ruled out for rest of season
DMP starts investigation to know whether recent fires were sabotage
Dhaka residents suffer as city records highest temperature in 58 years
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft