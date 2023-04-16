Video
UCB, Syngenta Bangladesh, UCB Fintech sign tripartite deal

Published : Sunday, 16 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) recently signed a tripartite agreement with Syngenta Bangladesh Limited and UCB Fintech Company Limited (Upay).

Syngenta Bangladesh works with agricultural solutions and products (seeds and pesticides) in Bangladesh, says a press release.

Under this agreement, UCB will provide agri-loan to their registered farmers during sowing time at a lowest interest rate in the industry.

On the other hand, UCB Fintech Company Limited (Upay), an MFS, which will act as a loan withdrawal and repayment platform to facilitate farmers located in the remote areas of the country.

ATM Tahmiduzzaman, deputy managing director of UCB; Md Shah Alam Bhuiyan, deputy managing director of UCB and Mohammad Hedayet Ullah, managing director of Syngenta Bangladesh Limited exchanged the agreements on behalf of the respective organisations.

Md Sekander-E-Azam, SEVP and head of Transaction Banking Division, Md Mohsinur Rahman, SVP and head of SME Banking from UCB; Shekh Mohammad Rashedul Hasan, managing director and CEO of UCB Asset Management; Ziaur Rahman, chief strategy officer, Syed Md Enamul Kabir, CFO from Upay; and Md Mainur Rahman Bhuiyan, head of Finance; Imtiaz Ahmed Chowdhury, head of sales from Syngenta; Rezaul Karim Siddique (Rana), project coordinator, UCB Agri-CSR Program and other senior officials of these organisations were also present in the programme.


