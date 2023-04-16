Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 April, 2023, 5:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Saber Hossain Chowdhury gets Asia Pacific Disaster Management Award

Published : Sunday, 16 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Business Desk

Saber Hossain Chowdhury gets Asia Pacific Disaster Management Award

Saber Hossain Chowdhury gets Asia Pacific Disaster Management Award

Asia Pacific Alliance for Disaster Management (A-PAD) rewarded "A-PAD Award 2023" to Saber Hossain Chowdhury MP, Group Director, Karnaphuli Group for his remarkable contribution to disaster management and development activities.

Freedom fighter Ekushey Padak Winner Prof. Quazi Quamruzzaman, Chairman, DCH Trust, CIS and A-PAD handed over the award to Saber Hossain Chowdhury at a function held in the city recently, says a press release.

A-PAD is an international organization consists of Japan, Korea, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Philippines whose are working on disaster management, rescue and rehabilitation in the past 10 years.

Professor Quazi  Quamruzzaman expressed optimism that this special contribution of Saber Hossain Chowdhury in the disaster management sector will continue in the future.

Ito Naoki, Ex-Ambassador, Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh was also received appreciation letter for his contribution in Bangladesh during his appointed period in Bangladesh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BGMEA calls for reducing duty on solar PV system to 1pc
Export trophies for 2019-20 to be handed over today
61,554 tonnes of wheat produced in Rangpur region
UCB, Syngenta Bangladesh, UCB Fintech sign tripartite deal
UAE, China promise Pakistan $1.3b to get IMF deal on track
Saber Hossain Chowdhury gets Asia Pacific Disaster Management Award
Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific appoints new CEO
US-Bangla, to be first int’l airline to use new Chennai Airport terminal


Latest News
Digital Security Act to be made people's friendly: Law Minister
New Supermarket fire: 28 fall sick from heavy smoke
Fire incidents in markets ahead of Eid mysterious: BNP
Couple held with hemp in Moulvibazar
Every fire incident is being investigated: IGP
Fire safety system of New Supermarket was very weak: Fire Service
Two killed, one injured in Rangamati road accident
Sudan paramilitaries clash with army in Khartoum and other cities
Dhaka residents suffer as city records highest temperature in 58 years
Will take part in election if people want, says Jahangir
Most Read News
New Super Market fire: 17 among 10 fire men hospitalised
Massive fire at New Super Market, 30 units working
New Market closed for indefinite period
AL announces mayoral candidates in 5 cities
'New Super Market fire originates from demolition of footover bridge'
Gold price increases by Tk 1,283 per bhori
New Market-bound all roads remained suspended
Man Utd defender Martinez ruled out for rest of season
DMP starts investigation to know whether recent fires were sabotage
Dhaka residents suffer as city records highest temperature in 58 years
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft