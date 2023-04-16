Saber Hossain Chowdhury gets Asia Pacific Disaster Management Award Asia Pacific Alliance for Disaster Management (A-PAD) rewarded "A-PAD Award 2023" to Saber Hossain Chowdhury MP, Group Director, Karnaphuli Group for his remarkable contribution to disaster management and development activities.





Freedom fighter Ekushey Padak Winner Prof. Quazi Quamruzzaman, Chairman, DCH Trust, CIS and A-PAD handed over the award to Saber Hossain Chowdhury at a function held in the city recently, says a press release.







A-PAD is an international organization consists of Japan, Korea, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Philippines whose are working on disaster management, rescue and rehabilitation in the past 10 years.





Professor Quazi Quamruzzaman expressed optimism that this special contribution of Saber Hossain Chowdhury in the disaster management sector will continue in the future.







Ito Naoki, Ex-Ambassador, Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh was also received appreciation letter for his contribution in Bangladesh during his appointed period in Bangladesh.