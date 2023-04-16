Video
Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific appoints new CEO

Published : Sunday, 16 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Business Desk

Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. has appointed Akihiro Ondo as Managing Director and CEO on April 1, 2023.

He succeeds Osamu Ono, who is currently Senior Vice President, Chief Regional Officer, Asia Pacific & India, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI).

Based in Singapore, Ondo will oversee a team of about 1,200 employees across Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, and ASEAN countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, says a press release.

The team will deliver best-in-class energy generation technologies that help countries in the region balance energy security and reliability with sustainable development.

Ondo will also further strengthen close relationships with local public and private stakeholders in the region to drive decarbonization of Mitsubishi Power's operations and value chain, towards attaining MHI's "Mission Net Zero" goal by 2040.

Prior to assuming this role, Ondo was the Director of the International Sales and Marketing Department at MHI's Power Systems division based in Japan since 2021, where he was responsible for business development and commercial operations for the Asia Pacific region.

Ondo began his career at MHI in 1996 and has held several leadership roles in sales and commercial operations for power generation systems. In 2007, he was responsible for the development of new and innovative business areas including IGCC (Integrated Gasification Combined Cycle), CCUS (Carbon Capture Utilization Storage), BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) and geothermal power generation across North America, including Canada.

 He was then appointed Section Head of the Nagasaki Power Systems International Business Department where he oversaw commercial operation projects in Asia, Middle East and Africa, in 2012. In 2017, he was appointed Section Head of International Sales and Marketing for the ASEAN region, where he was in charge of business development, sales and marketing activities. Ondo graduated from Keio University with a bachelor's degree in Law.


