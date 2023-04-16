Video
US-Bangla, to be first int’l airline to use new Chennai Airport terminal

Published : Sunday, 16 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Business Correspondent

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is going to start operations by handling US-Bangla Airlines flights on Thursday, April 20, as part of a trial run of the newly inaugurated new terminal at Chennai Airport.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will operate an international flight through the new terminal as part of a trial before shifting full operations. US-Bangla Authority is honored and grateful to Airport Authority of India for choosing US-Bangla Airlines.

Since 2018, US-Bangla Airlines has been operating flights from Dhaka to Chennai continuously every week.

"This will be a trial to find out if all the systems are working properly as everything is new. It will also help us to find out if passengers are facing any inconvenience," said Sharad Kumar, Director, Chennai Airport.

Currently, US-Bangla Airlines is operating flights from Dhaka to Chennai route with Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Apart from Chennai, India, US-Bangla operates daily flights to Kolkata from Dhaka and Chittagong.


