Boeing shares dive on latest 737 MAX issue

NEW YORK, April 15: Shares of Boeing tumbled Friday after the company disclosed a problem with a supplier part on the 737 MAX that is expected to slow deliveries of new jets.





Boeing was notified by supplier Spirit AeroSystem of the latest MAX issue, which affects a "significant" number of undelivered planes, but is not expected to ground those that have already been delivered, Boeing said.





Shares plunged more than seven percent at session lows before finishing at $201.71, down 5.6 percent.





The supplier told Boeing that "a non-standard manufacturing process" was used on two fittings on the fuselage on four 737 models, Boeing said, adding that the problem does not pose "an immediate safety of flight issue." �AFP