Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 April, 2023, 5:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Montana lawmakers vote to ban TikTok in US state

Published : Sunday, 16 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

WASHINGTON, April 15: Lawmakers from the western US state of Montana voted Friday to impose a total ban on TikTok setting up a legal fight over accusations that the popular app is a tool of the Chinese Communist Party.

The proposed law, the first by a US state, was passed by 54 votes for and 43 against and will serve as a legal test for a national ban of the Chinese-owned platform, something that lawmakers in Washington are increasingly calling for.

If signed into law by Montana's governor, the bill will be unprecedented and furiously fought by TikTok in state and US courts.

Ahead of the vote, a TikTok spokeswoman said the bill's constitutionality will ultimately "be decided by the courts."

"We will continue to fight for TikTok users and creators in Montana whose livelihoods and First Amendment rights are threatened by this egregious government overreach," the spokeswoman added.

Under the proposed law, Apple and Google would have to remove TikTok from their app stores and companies will face daily fines of $10,000 if found in violation.

The proposed ban would take effect in 2024, but faces almost certain legal challenges, given its unprecedented nature in the United States.

The bill is the latest skirmish in the duel between TikTok and many western governments, with the app already banned on government devices in the US, Canada and several countries in Europe.

And despite its immense popularity, TikTok also faces an ultimatum by the White House that it split from its Chinese owners or stop operating in America.

The app is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance and is accused by a wide swathe of US politicians of being under the tutelage of the Chinese government and a tool of espionage by Beijing, something the company furiously denies.

When introducing the bill on Thursday, Montana state representative Brandon Ler said the Chinese Communist Party is "hiding behind TikTok where they can spy on Americans."    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BGMEA calls for reducing duty on solar PV system to 1pc
Export trophies for 2019-20 to be handed over today
61,554 tonnes of wheat produced in Rangpur region
UCB, Syngenta Bangladesh, UCB Fintech sign tripartite deal
UAE, China promise Pakistan $1.3b to get IMF deal on track
Saber Hossain Chowdhury gets Asia Pacific Disaster Management Award
Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific appoints new CEO
US-Bangla, to be first int’l airline to use new Chennai Airport terminal


Latest News
Digital Security Act to be made people's friendly: Law Minister
New Supermarket fire: 28 fall sick from heavy smoke
Fire incidents in markets ahead of Eid mysterious: BNP
Couple held with hemp in Moulvibazar
Every fire incident is being investigated: IGP
Fire safety system of New Supermarket was very weak: Fire Service
Two killed, one injured in Rangamati road accident
Sudan paramilitaries clash with army in Khartoum and other cities
Dhaka residents suffer as city records highest temperature in 58 years
Will take part in election if people want, says Jahangir
Most Read News
New Super Market fire: 17 among 10 fire men hospitalised
Massive fire at New Super Market, 30 units working
New Market closed for indefinite period
AL announces mayoral candidates in 5 cities
'New Super Market fire originates from demolition of footover bridge'
Gold price increases by Tk 1,283 per bhori
New Market-bound all roads remained suspended
Man Utd defender Martinez ruled out for rest of season
DMP starts investigation to know whether recent fires were sabotage
Dhaka residents suffer as city records highest temperature in 58 years
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft