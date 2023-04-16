Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 16 April, 2023, 5:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Global stocks mixed after weak US retail sales data

Published : Sunday, 16 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

NEW YORK, April 15: Wall Street stocks retreated Friday following a positive session on European bourses, as disappointing US retail sales data offset a lift from better-than-expected bank earnings.

Retail sales fell by a surprisingly big one percent in March, extending a downward trend that signals cooling in the world's biggest economy.

But that downcast reading was countered by surprisingly good earnings from JPMorgan Chase and other large banks that cheered investors nervous about the sector.

After opening modestly higher, major US indices spent the rest of the day in the red.

Analysts pointed to hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller that prompted a rethink of US inflation reports this week. Easing inflation earlier raised hopes for a pause in interest rate hikes soon.

"Wall Street got scared after strong results from JPMorgan, surging inflation expectations, and some hawkish Fed speak," said Oanda's Edward Moya, pointing to fears that the Fed could raise rates not just in May but also in June.

The S&P 500 ended 0.2 percent lower, cutting into its gains for the week.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, said the poor US retail sales figures had investors "fretting again about a US recession."

"While it is a Friday, and risk appetite is hard to sustain, today's losses after Thursday's gains show how delicate the rally in US equities is," he said.
JPMorgan Chase surged more than seven percent following a blowout earnings report, while Citi jumped 4.8 percent.

At the other extreme, Boeing plunged 5.6 percent after disclosing a problem with a supplier part on the 737 MAX that is expected to slow deliveries of new jets.

Earlier, the Paris CAC 40 stocks index of leading French companies hit a new record-high, closing 0.5-percent up at 7,519.61 points, buoyed in part by strong earnings Thursday from luxury group LVMH.

London and Frankfurt also rose, while oil prices edged higher.

After hitting a 12-month low against the euro on Thursday, the dollar rebounded somewhat Friday.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BGMEA calls for reducing duty on solar PV system to 1pc
Export trophies for 2019-20 to be handed over today
61,554 tonnes of wheat produced in Rangpur region
UCB, Syngenta Bangladesh, UCB Fintech sign tripartite deal
UAE, China promise Pakistan $1.3b to get IMF deal on track
Saber Hossain Chowdhury gets Asia Pacific Disaster Management Award
Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific appoints new CEO
US-Bangla, to be first int’l airline to use new Chennai Airport terminal


Latest News
Digital Security Act to be made people's friendly: Law Minister
New Supermarket fire: 28 fall sick from heavy smoke
Fire incidents in markets ahead of Eid mysterious: BNP
Couple held with hemp in Moulvibazar
Every fire incident is being investigated: IGP
Fire safety system of New Supermarket was very weak: Fire Service
Two killed, one injured in Rangamati road accident
Sudan paramilitaries clash with army in Khartoum and other cities
Dhaka residents suffer as city records highest temperature in 58 years
Will take part in election if people want, says Jahangir
Most Read News
New Super Market fire: 17 among 10 fire men hospitalised
Massive fire at New Super Market, 30 units working
New Market closed for indefinite period
AL announces mayoral candidates in 5 cities
'New Super Market fire originates from demolition of footover bridge'
Gold price increases by Tk 1,283 per bhori
New Market-bound all roads remained suspended
Man Utd defender Martinez ruled out for rest of season
DMP starts investigation to know whether recent fires were sabotage
Dhaka residents suffer as city records highest temperature in 58 years
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft