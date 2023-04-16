Video
Bangladeshi software Dizi Cashier serves Nepal, East Africa

Published : Sunday, 16 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Desk

Dizi Cashier software has expanded its wings to serve small and medium enterprises in Nepal and East African markets, according to an announcement made on Saturday.

The Bangladeshi software is meeting the demands of entrepreneurs not only in the local market but also abroad, as it expands its reach in several other countries to enhance its scope further, the company said in a press release.

 No separate hardware setup is required to use this software, and there is no one-time charge, while the software can be used on the web and mobile apps only with a monthly subscription fee.

Bangladeshi company Dizi Nova Limited started the development of digital accounting application in 2017 and released it for their customers in 2020.

Dizi Cashier software is specially designed for buying and selling, stock management, and accounting, while the app has everything needed to run any retail or wholesale business.

The application is specially designed for small and medium entrepreneurs in electronics, computers, mobiles, fashion accessories, automobile parts, and e-commerce businesses.

Software users can print and scan product barcodes or serial numbers, manage installments and warranties, manage online-offline orders and courier management, and send automatic text messages to customers.

Besides, there are product service management features, management features for multiple companies and branches, and free e-commerce webpage.

The co-founder of Dizi Cashier Md. Matiur Rahman said Dizi Cashier operations have been expanded across country borders to Nepal and East Africa to enrich our reserves by bringing in remittances.

"After gaining popularity across the country, Bangladeshi software is in the process of launching in some other countries soon," he said. Further details about Dizi Cashier can be found on their website at dizicashier.com


