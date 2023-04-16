Rupali Life Insurance holds board meeting Rupali Life Insurance Company Limited held its 183rd meeting of board of directors at its head office recently, says a press release.





Chairman of the board of directors of the company Mahfuzur Rahman Mita, MP chaired the meeting.







Vice Chairman of the board Monirul Hasan Khan along with all the directors and Chief Executive Officer Md Golam Kibria were present.





In the meeting, the overall activities and business of the company were discussed in detail and the directors present gave necessary directions in this regard.