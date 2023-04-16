Video
Home Business

StanChart holds Anti-Money Laundering course

Published : Sunday, 16 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Desk

Standard Chartered Bangladesh (StanChart) recently organised a specialised training session on Anti-Money Laundering (AML) for clients belonging to the development sector.

The training session touched on the impact of money laundering - in particular, the ways in which it diverts funds and resources away from economically and socially productive uses, says a press release.

By highlighting the negative impact of money laundering, the session provided attendees with the knowledge needed to better equip them to safeguard against such AML risks and work towards curbing financial crime.

In order to best serve the attendees present, the session was tailored to focus on regulatory requirements pertaining to development sector organisations and their activities.

The training session touched on international best practices and provided key tips on how organisations can strengthen their controls on fraud, anti-money laundering, and counter terrorist financing to mitigate criminal economic activity.

Enamul Huque, Managing Director, Head of Client Coverage, Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking, StanChart said: "The Bank is also deeply committed to spreading awareness and ensuring knowledge sharing on the country's tax laws and regulations with clients to help mitigate financial crime risks.

We believe that by hosting training sessions such as this one, we can all play a role in safeguarding against financial crime risks. "

As the nation's long-term partner in progress, StanChart has consistently been linked to Bangladesh's inspiring story of resilience.



