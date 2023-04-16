BRAC Bank holds fair to supports women entrepreneurs

BRAC Bank has kicked off a two-day fair in Dhaka to promote locally-made products of women entrepreneurs and create a market for their "Made in Bangladesh" products.





A total of 50 female business owners from across the country are showcasing Bangladeshi products at the exposition styled "TARA Uddokta Mela 2023." Women entrepreneurs are involved in the manufacturing sector, says a press release.







Abu Farah Md Nasser, deputy governor, Bangladesh Bank (BB), formally inaugurated the fair as the chief guest at the Aloki Convention Centre on Gulshan-Tejgaon Link Road in Dhaka on Friday.







Maksuda Begum, executive director, BB; and Dr Md Mafizur Rahman, managing director, SME Foundation, attended the inaugural ceremony as the special guest.





Selim R F Hussain, managing director and CEO, and Syed Abdul Momen, deputy managing director and head of SME Banking, BRAC Bank, were also present.







The exhibition is open to the public from 10am-10pm today (Saturday, 15 April).





The displayed products include hand-stitched clothing, handmade crafts, clay and jute items, processed leather goods, Jamdani Sari, and organic foods.





Additionally, a group of entrepreneurs will showcase traditional indigenous products, clothing, and handicrafts made of bamboo and cane. BRAC Bank will provide technological support to enable digital payments, including QR code-based and card payments.





The exhibition provides a platform for women entrepreneurs to promote their traditional products and showcase their creativity through product innovation while keeping the country's heritage intact. The event will also enable the exhibitors to increase sales and reach new customers.





Commenting on the exhibition, the bank's MD and CEO Selim R F Hussain stated, "As a partner of progress, the bank helps women entrepreneurs realize their full potential. With this TARA Uddokta Mela, entrepreneurs can preserve traditional products immersed in the country's culture and heritage.





"We plan to do many more such fairs with products of women entrepreneurs nationwide annually. Holding this fair shows our strong commitment to women entrepreneurs in the country."