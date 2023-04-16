Robi brand ambassadors visit orphanages

Robi's brand ambassador, Cricketer Tamim Iqbal Khan and actor Siam Ahmed visited two orphanages recently on behalf of Robi to spend the day with the underprivileged children.





The visits were arranged with an objective to develop compassion and goodwill towards underprivileged children and spread happiness to the innocent little souls with a thought of making them feel special, says a press release.





ODI captain of Bangladesh National cricket team, Tamim visited Dhaka's Mirpur Nurani Islamia Madrasa and Atimkhana where he had iftar with 300 kids.







Tamim also played cricket with them and gifted cricket bat and stamps along with signed jerseys to the kids on behalf of Robi.





Siam visited Khulna Alia Kamil Madrasah and had iftar with more than 320 kids. He also played football and gifted footballs, football net and autographed jerseys to the kids on behalf of Robi.





They spent entire day at the orphanage, participating in various activities with the children and they were thrilled to have a celebrity in their midst and eagerly interacted with them throughout the day.







Both ambassadors expressed their happiness at being able to spend time with the children and bring some joy into their lives. They also thanked the orphanage committee for their tireless efforts in providing a safe and nurturing environment for the children.





Celebrating the spirit of Ramadan, Robi partnered up with Bidyanondo to provide iftar to unprivileged people. With this initiative, Robi provided iftar to thousands of unprivileged people around the country.