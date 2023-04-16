Video
IMF forecasts slower ME, N Africa growth in 2023

Published : Sunday, 16 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

April 15: GDP growth in the Middle East and North Africa region will slow to 3.1% in 2023, from 5.3% a year ago, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Middle East and Central Asia department director Jihad Azour said on Thursday.

"Growth is projected to slow this year due to tight policies to restore macroeconomic stability, agreed OPEC+ production cuts, and the fallout from the recent deterioration in global financial conditions," Azour told a press briefing.

Growth among MENA oil exporters will slow to 3.1% from 5.7% last year, with the non-hydrocarbon sector activities to be the main driver of growth, he said.

Low income countries in the region will lag, with growth forecast at 1.3% this year as high commodity prices, macroeconomic instability and country-specific fragilities weigh.

Several OPEC+ member states, led by Saudi Arabia, the world's top crude exporter, recently announced surprise cuts to oil production starting in May, driving up global prices and price expectations.

Azour said the latest projections reflected developments prior to the most recent cuts announcement. "These cuts will lower growth for the GCC region, but will have a positive outcome on fiscal and external positions as higher oil prices offset the impact of lower growth," he said.

Saudi Arabia recorded GDP growth of 8.7% in 2022, the highest among G20 countries, as high oil prices boosted government revenues by 31%, leading to its first fiscal surplus in almost a decade.    �Reuters


