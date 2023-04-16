Video
JBCCI President Hikari Kawai bids farewell

Published : Sunday, 16 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Business Desk

The JBCCI organised a farewell reception in honour of Hikari Kawai, president, JBCCI held recently.

The board members, past presidents, past secretary general, and jetro officials attended the programme, says a press release.

The executive director welcomed all for attending the programme and moderated the event. He shared the major activities undertaken under the leadership of Hikari Kawai during his six-month tenure.

He requested the participants to share their views and memories they had with Kawai. Distinguished participants shared their stories at the programme.

They praised him for his leadership and contribution made to JBCCI in his short period of time and added that JBCCI was able to take a few initiatives under his guidance, which are remarkable.

They appreciated his initiative and cooperation for JBCCI and wished him good luck for his next assignment in Japan.

Later on, Hikari Kawai delivered his remarks and also shared his memories with JBCCI. He emphasised JBCCI's importance to Japan-Bangladesh business relations and he tried his best to contribute JBCCI as much as possible. He tried to make JBCCI more vibrant. He wished all the best to JBCCI and its future.


