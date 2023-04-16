EU free trade talks: India draws red line on dairy business

ROME, April 15: The government has drawn its red lines in the negotiations with the European Union (EU), making it clear that a "template" cannot be followed with India, which wants to protect the sensitive agriculture and dairy sectors, while seeking flexibility on intellectual property and sustainability issues in the proposed free trade agreement (FTA).





"In my meetings with industry and government representatives, I have underlined that the situation in the EU and India are different, the per capita income is different and in future, the opportunities are different.







The scale of opportunity that India offers is not available anywhere else. Keeping all this in mind, we need a good transition period, our domestic industry should be given adequate opportunity, we need to protectour farmers and the dairy sector.







We need to balance all these interests. This is our responsibility and we (had) kept that in mind during the UAE and Australia. We plan to do the same in other FTAs," commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said.





Asked if the EU Parliament may have reservations, he said, "We will look at the issue if it arises. But we needto protect our interests. " The minister said that both Italy and France, which he visited, have supported the talks. �TNN