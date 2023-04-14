Video
Friday, 14 April, 2023
TIB calls for cancellation EC's guidelines for journos'

Published : Friday, 14 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent


The Election Commission has issued guidelines for media workers on use of 'motorcycles', 'staying more than 10 minutes in polling booths' and 'live broadcast from polling booths' to cover election news.
 
Transparency Inter-national Bangladesh (TIB) fears that it will create obstacles in the role of journalists in conducting fair, free, impartial and acceptable elections. Apart from that, the provision of 'collecting information, photographing and video recording of the polling process by notifying the presiding officer' and 'the returning officer can authorize and issue cards to a reasonable number of journalists at his discretion' is mainly for the media workers.
 
In a statement on Thursday, the executive director of TIB Dr Iftekharuzzaman said, "Even though the Election Commission called the media as the "eyes and ears" of fair and free elections, it has been proved through the recently issued circular that this constitutional institution has only made such "delicious" comments to make itself popular and accepted by chaining the activities of journalists in the workplace. Motorcycles are an essential vehicle for journalists to carry out their duties at the local level.  

Moreover, there are many centers in remote areas that cannot be reached by car or any other means of transport. Besides, it is not possible for many to hire a car at the local level, in such a situation, banning the use of motorcycles by media persons on election day is inconvenient. What is the rationale for the provision of not being able to stay in the polling booth for more than 10 minutes! Is the import of this rule to protect the 'secret booth robbers' identified by the Election Commission?  It is important to be clear. An attempt to compel journalistic compliance with the Election Commission's guidelines for media workers,  TIB calls for cancellation.



