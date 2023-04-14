ECs ban on journos' use of motorbike on polling day draws protest



The Election Commission's (EC) ban on the use of motorbikes by journalists during general and local elections has drawn sharp protests.



The EC slapped the ban on Wednesday night, in guidelines signed by EC assistant director of public relations M Ashadul Haque.



The EC posted the guidelines on its website.



According to the guidelines, journalist would not be allowed to use motorcycles even if they get approval with EC stickers.



The EC said that only EC-approved cardholders would be allowed to collect election news following the rules and regulations.



It said that action could be taken against journalists or media houses according to election laws and rules.



If a journalist does not comply with this directive, the commission can cancel his or her pass.

The guidelines said that the journalists have to follow at least a dozen instructions. No one can broadcast news on social media, including Facebook, directly from the polling station.



This guidelines will be applicable for general election and by-elections as well as upazila, City, zilla parishad, municipal and union parishad polls.



It said that at least three days before polling day, application signed by the authorised person of the media house on official pad of the media concerned should be submitted to the EC secretariat or the returning officer's office.



It said that journalists would be provided with a reasonable number of car stickers.



Journalists holding a valid card issued by the Election Commission can directly enter the polling station, and after entering the polling station, they can collect information, take pictures, and record videos of the voting process by informing the presiding officer.



'They [journalists] cannot take inner

pictures of the secret room,' it said, adding that more than two journalists cannot enter the same polling booth at a time and cannot stay for more than 10 minutes.



It said that the journalists would not be allowed to interview election officials, election agents, or voters in the polling booth.



It mentioned that if anyone wants to broadcast live from inside the polling station, they have to do it at a safe distance to make sure that the person is not subjected to obstacles in any way.



When asked about the banning motorcycles, election commissioner Anisur Rahman said that motorcycles were misused.



'Many times, when the card is issued, there is also a driver besides the journalist. The motorcycle has been discontinued due to this issue. But you can discuss the matter with the commission,' he added.



In a statement, the Reporters Forum for Elections and Democracy (RFED) rejected the EC's guidelines, saying they made covering election news difficult for journalists.



In a statement signed by the general secretary of RFED, Mukimul Ahsan Himel said, "We strongly condemn and express our anger over the anti-journalism policy formulated without holding any discussions with us." Banning motorcycles from gathering news is tantamount to curtailing journalism.



Mukimul Ahsan further said the election commission did not accept any of the 7-point specific demands made by RFED earlier. That's why journalists are angry and shocked. If the Election Commission makes such a policy, then why journalists were invited to give their opinion? We think the EC played a farce with the journalists.



RFED said that unless the guidelines were immediately cancelled journalists will have no option but to protest.

