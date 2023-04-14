Agargaon-Motijheel section to open by November



The Agargaon-Motijheel section of Metro Rail will open to traffic by November, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said on Thursday.



"The work on Metro Rail is progressing fast. The work is nearing completion and we will be able to inaugurate it up to Motijheel by November. We will be able to complete the work of MRT Line-6 this year," the minister said.



He said these while talking to reporters after a signing ceremony on the Kewatkhali bridge construction project in Mymensingh at the secretariat.



Awami League general secretary also said that the construction of the elevated expressway can be completed up to Tejgaon this fiscal year. "Our work is progressing towards that goal."



Quader said that 100 double decker AC buses will be added to BRTC's fleet in Dhaka city by November.



These electric buses will run as a city service first. We expect to receive the first batch of buses by November.



