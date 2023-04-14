Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 April, 2023, 4:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Metro Rail

Agargaon-Motijheel section to open by November

Published : Friday, 14 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent


The Agargaon-Motijheel section of Metro Rail will open to traffic by November, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said on Thursday.

"The work on Metro Rail is progressing fast. The work is nearing completion and we will be able to inaugurate it up to Motijheel by November. We will be able to complete the work of MRT Line-6 this year," the minister said.

He said these while talking to reporters after a signing ceremony on the Kewatkhali bridge construction project in Mymensingh at the secretariat.

Awami League general secretary also said that the construction of the elevated expressway can be completed up to Tejgaon this fiscal year. "Our work is progressing towards that goal."

Quader said that 100 double decker AC buses will be added to BRTC's fleet in Dhaka city by November.

 These electric buses will run as a city service first. We expect to receive the first batch of buses by November.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
TIB calls for cancellation EC's guidelines for journos'
ECs ban on journos' use of motorbike on polling day draws protest
Agargaon-Motijheel section to open by November
Charge framed against Tareque, Zubaida
Heat wave paralyses north of country
Letter threatening attack aimed at creating panic:RAB DG
DMP slaps 3-tier security for celebrations
PM's criticism won't affect US-BD ties: MoFA


Latest News
Wild elephant kills farmer in Sherpur
Female RMG worker killed in city road crash
India records 11,109 fresh Covid cases, highest in 236 days
Mild to severe heat wave sweeping over country
49 held in DMP's anti-narcotics drive
Chagas disease kills 10,000 people a year in Latin America
19 fishermen jailed for catching jatka in Padma-Meghna sanctuary defying ban
Man found dead in Natore
Firebreaks out at warehouse in Hazaribagh
'Horrific' explosion and fire kill 18,000 cattle in Texas
Most Read News
Students demand release of JnU student Khadija
Five killed as bus rams CNG in Ctg
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals defeat CSK by 3 runs
Charges framed against Tarique, Zubaida
Last respects to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar
Philadelphia into Champions League semis after VAR drama
Govt to procure 16.50 lakh tonnes paddy, rice
Fire destroys betel and corn plantations in Chuadanga
Potential 'game-changer' in diagnosing Parkinson's disease
Banks asked to ensure smooth ATM services during Eid vacation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft