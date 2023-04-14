Charge framed against Tareque, Zubaida

A Dhaka court on Thursday framed charges against BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman in absentia in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commi-ssion in 2007.



Earlier, Judge Md Asaduzzaman of Metro-politan Senior Special Judge's Court dismissed the petition submitted on March 29 by Tarique and his wife's lawyers, seeking permission to defend them in their absence.



Tarique and Zubaida have been in London since 2008.



After framing charges, the court fixed May 16 for beginning of the trial.



On April 9 , the same court fixed Thursday to pass an order whether case filed over acquiring illegal wealth against Tarique and Zubaida should continue in their absence through their lawyers or not.



Former Dhaka Bar President Adv Masud Ahmed Talukder argued before the court about appointment of lawyer for fugitive Tarique and Zubaida. On the other hand, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) lawyer Adv Mir Ahmed Ali Salam opposed the defence arguments.



The same court on November 1 last year had issued arrest warrants against the duo after accepting charges brought against them.



On June 26 last year, the High Court declared Tarique and Zubaida 'fugitives' and rejected their writ petitions challenging the filing of the graft case.



On September 26, 2007, the anti-graft body filed the case with Kafrul Police Station against Tarique, his wife and her mother Syeda Iqbal Mand Banu for amassing assets worth Tk 4.82 crore through illegal means and concealing the information of Tk 2.16 crore in their wealth statements.



The investigation officer of the case pressed charges against the three with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court, Dhaka, on March 31, 2009.



However, trial proceedings against Tarique's mother-in-law Syeda Iqbal Mand Banu were rescinded.



Earlier, Tarique was sentenced to life in jail in the August 21 grenade attack cases.



He was also sentenced on different terms of punishment in two other cases, including the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case.



