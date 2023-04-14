Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 14 April, 2023, 4:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Illegal Wealth Case

Charge framed against Tareque, Zubaida

Published : Friday, 14 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Thursday framed charges against BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman in absentia in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commi-ssion in 2007.

Earlier, Judge Md Asaduzzaman of Metro-politan Senior Special Judge's Court dismissed the petition submitted on March 29 by Tarique and his wife's lawyers, seeking permission to defend them in their absence.

Tarique and Zubaida have been in London since 2008.

After framing charges, the court fixed May 16 for beginning of the trial.
 
On April 9 , the same  court fixed Thursday to pass an order whether case filed over acquiring illegal wealth against Tarique and Zubaida should continue in their absence through their lawyers or not.

Former Dhaka Bar President Adv Masud Ahmed Talukder argued before the court about appointment of lawyer for fugitive Tarique and Zubaida. On the other hand, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) lawyer Adv Mir Ahmed Ali Salam opposed the defence arguments.

The same court on November 1 last year had issued arrest warrants against the duo after accepting charges brought against them.

On June 26 last year, the High Court declared Tarique and Zubaida 'fugitives' and rejected their writ petitions challenging the filing of the graft case.

On September 26, 2007, the anti-graft body filed the case with Kafrul Police Station against Tarique, his wife and her mother Syeda Iqbal Mand Banu for amassing assets worth Tk 4.82 crore through illegal means and concealing the information of Tk 2.16 crore in their wealth statements.

The investigation officer of the case pressed charges against the three with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court, Dhaka, on March 31, 2009.

However, trial proceedings against Tarique's mother-in-law Syeda Iqbal Mand Banu were rescinded.

Earlier, Tarique was sentenced to life in jail in the August 21 grenade attack cases.

He was also sentenced on different terms of punishment in two other cases, including the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
TIB calls for cancellation EC's guidelines for journos'
ECs ban on journos' use of motorbike on polling day draws protest
Agargaon-Motijheel section to open by November
Charge framed against Tareque, Zubaida
Heat wave paralyses north of country
Letter threatening attack aimed at creating panic:RAB DG
DMP slaps 3-tier security for celebrations
PM's criticism won't affect US-BD ties: MoFA


Latest News
Wild elephant kills farmer in Sherpur
Female RMG worker killed in city road crash
India records 11,109 fresh Covid cases, highest in 236 days
Mild to severe heat wave sweeping over country
49 held in DMP's anti-narcotics drive
Chagas disease kills 10,000 people a year in Latin America
19 fishermen jailed for catching jatka in Padma-Meghna sanctuary defying ban
Man found dead in Natore
Firebreaks out at warehouse in Hazaribagh
'Horrific' explosion and fire kill 18,000 cattle in Texas
Most Read News
Students demand release of JnU student Khadija
Five killed as bus rams CNG in Ctg
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals defeat CSK by 3 runs
Charges framed against Tarique, Zubaida
Last respects to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar
Philadelphia into Champions League semis after VAR drama
Govt to procure 16.50 lakh tonnes paddy, rice
Fire destroys betel and corn plantations in Chuadanga
Potential 'game-changer' in diagnosing Parkinson's disease
Banks asked to ensure smooth ATM services during Eid vacation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft