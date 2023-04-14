Heat wave paralyses north of country

The temperature in the country is increasing every day by one or two Degree Celsius (C). In this situation, country's highest temperature on Thursday crossed 40C in Chuadanga, Shatkhira and Jashore.



In Chuadanga, highest temperature was recorded at 41.3C on Thursday according to the statement of Bangladesh Metrology Department (BMD).



But, the temperature recorded in Dhaka was also a new record for this season. In Dhaka, the highest temperature was recorded at 39.5C. In 2022, Dhaka's highest temperature was 40.2C.



However, the weather forecast issued by the Met Office on Thursday said that the moderate to severe heat, which is sweeping over the country, may further continue till April 17 or beyond.



It said that the trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area and the seasonal low lies over South Bay. The Met Office forecast that weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.



Regarding the ongoing heat wave, the Met Office said, the severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Faridpur, Manikganj, Rajshahi, Pabna, Bagerhat, Jashore, Chuadanga and Kushtia while mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Barishal and Chattogram divisions and the districts of Dhaka, Tangail, Madaripur, Gopalgonj, Kishoregonj, Narsingdi, Narayanganj, Bogura, Naogaon, Sirajganj, Mymensingh, Moualvibazar, Khulna and Satkhira and it may continue.



Due to the heat wave, the day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.



On Wednesday, the country's maximum temperature was recorded at 39.7C in Chuadanga while the lowest temperature on Thursday was recorded 18.5C at Tetulia.



Jaminur Rahman, In-Charge of Chuadanga Weather Observatory, told media, "The highest temperature of the country this season was recorded at 41.3C in Chuadanga on Thursday. Besides, the highest temperature of the country was recorded here from April 2 to April 12."



"There is no possibility of rain for now. As a result, this temperature will rise further from Thursday and an intense heat wave has started in the district," he added.



He also said that the temperature in March and April is higher than normal as Chuadanga district is close to the Tropic of Cancer.



"The average temperature rose in March due to lack of adequate rainfall this year. In continuation of this, the temperature increased further in April," he further added.



According to Met Office officials, the weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy skies, and day and night temperatures may increase.



Due to the intolerable heat, the day labourers, rickshaw pullers, farmers, and others who generally work outdoors are finding it increasingly challenging to continue working under the intense heat of the sun. Even animals and birds are restless and struggling in the scorching heat.



In Dhaka city, most people were seen to refrain from outing unnecessarily. The number of transports in the streets was also less than normal. But, a section of people were seen to go out with their family members for Eid shopping. But, most people went out after evening when the temperature lessened a bit.



As the day progresses, the temperature keeps rising, making it unbearable for people to move around in the scorching heat. Ramadan has coincided with the intense heat, which is adding to the struggles of the low-income workers.



While talking to this correspondent, Aminul Islam, a day labourer, said, "Normally, a day labourer gets Tk 500 per day. I also work for Tk 500 per day and find it difficult to work in the extremely hot weather."



Emdadul Haque, a construction worker of Mirpur, said it's really impossible for a worker to work in this hot weather. But, he's undone as Eid is knocking at the door and he has to arrange money for Eid shopping for his family. So, he has to go for this hard work.



The rickshaw pullers of Dhaka city were also seen facing similar difficulties due to the severe heat wave.



Most of them were seen to stop on the side of the streets and mop up sweat whenever he gets the shade of a nearby tree.



Ramiz Miah, a rickshaw puller, said that he doesn't have a battery-run rickshaw and needs to pedal one. It's very difficult to run such rickshaws during heat wave and sunny weather in the scorching heat. Despite this, he still has to take his rickshaw out to earn a living and provide for his family.



With the intense heat causing such discomfort, many people are flocking to electronic and hand-fan shops in the city to find some relief.



